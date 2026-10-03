Honey Boo Boo Shares Some Huge Life News

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is officially a homeowner.

The reality star, 21, recently revealed that she and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, have purchased their first home together in Colorado.

Thompson shared the milestone on Facebook, describing the purchase as an emotional moment after what she said was a long process.

Thompson Shares the Good News

“We are officially HOMEOWNERS!” she wrote. “This may not seem like much to some, but it means the world to us. So many emotions, so much patience, and so many moments wondering if it would finally happen, and now we get to say this home is OURS.”

Thompson added, “Here’s to building our future and making memories in a place we can call our own.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations, with many celebrating how far the former child reality star has come since she first became famous.

“It is a big deal and y’all should be very proud. Congratulations”

“You worked your butt off to get that house and you have came a long way. Now you have something that is finally yours and no one else’s!!! You rock Now when is the wedding? Lol jk”

“Go my girl,” one simply added.

Thompson also gave fans a glimpse at what she plans to do with the new property. In an Instagram update, she said she is ready to begin working on renovations and is currently looking for someone to remodel both bathrooms in the Denver home.

The purchase marks another milestone for Thompson, who moved to Denver in 2023 to attend Regis University. She has been pursuing a nursing degree and hopes to eventually work as a pediatric intensive care unit nurse. Carswell moved to Colorado with her.

The couple’s new home is not their first experience living together. Thompson and Carswell have been sharing a home for years.

Thompson Grew Up on Reality TV

Thompson first rose to fame as a child on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras,” which followed young beauty pageant contestants and their families. Her outspoken personality quickly made her one of the show’s most recognizable young stars.

In 2012, Thompson and her family received their own reality series, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

The show followed the family’s life in McIntyre, Georgia, and featured her mother and father, June Shannon and Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Thompson’s sisters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Shannon, also appeared on the series. Anna died in 2023.

While Thompson became famous on television, she has made it clear that she wants her future to extend beyond reality TV. She is currently working as a Patient Care Technician in pediatrics at a Colorado hospital while pursuing her education.

“When I graduate I’ll be the only one in my family with a degree,” Thompson told PEOPLE in 2025. “I love that I’ve persevered past who people thought I was.”

She continued, “I just always told myself you know that you want to do something better with your life and bigger with your life than just being on TV, so you’ve got to get up and go, you’ve got to graduate so you can make it to college and be the nurse that you want to be.”

Now, Thompson is adding another accomplishment to that journey: becoming a homeowner.