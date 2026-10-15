Collin Gosselin Responds to Mom Kate in New Video After Her Reaction to His Book: Watch

Collin Gosselin has been wrapped up in a whirlwind of publicity amid the week of his book release. In the latest development, the 22-year-old has given TMZ a reaction after his mom Kate Gosselin reacted to the bombshell information in his book about the childhood abuse he says he overcame.

TMZ’s cameras caught up with Collin to ask how he feels about Kate’s response in which she doubled down on her longtime position that Collin’s childhood troubles stemmed from the fact that she says he suffers from multiple mental conditions.

Collin has countered that claim by getting an independent evaluation from a psychiatrist, whom he says cleared him of all the conditions his mom claimed he had, and with which he was diagnosed at the inpatient facility she left him at for 21 months from ages 11 to 12.

Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate is Doing ‘The Same Old Thing’

Collin told TMZ’s cameras about Kate’s reaction, “It’s the same old thing that she’s saying.” Collin then turned the topic to his dad Jon Gosselin, whom Kate divorced in 2009, two years after their reality debut. “First and foremost, I wanna say thank you to my father. He’s always had my back. He’s always backed me up. He’s the one who’s been there for me.”

He then switched the focus back to Kate, saying, “My mom has said these things time and time again. And the nice thing is I’ve gotten multiple psychiatric evaluations done.”

Collin says he’s had three independent psychiatric that have been completed, all of which he’s “passed.” He then seemed to turn the tables on Kate, questioning her own mental health, as he added, “All I have to say is, maybe it’s time for someone else to get one,” before giving a laugh.

Jon recently spoke out in support of Collin, expressing that he wanted to hold Kate “accountable” for “falsely” labeling his son as mentally ill.

Collin Says He ‘Always Knew’ He Was ‘Fine’

When the TMZ reporter asked whether Collin feels more confident now that he’s been deemed “totally fine,” he replied, “I always knew. I always knew that I wasn’t the one that was in the wrong. So doing that was just like, ‘Here. It’s on paper now.’ But I always knew.”

Collin then said Kate “has nothing to come after me for,” if her allegations about his mental status are her only ammunition.

What Did Kate Gosselin Say About Collin’s Book?

Getty Collin Gosselin’s mother, Kate Gosselin.

Collin’s book came out on Tuesday, October 13, and Kate broke her silence on the matter in the comments of TikTok video she’d posted 3 days earlier. The TikTok was a life update about Kate’s dog, but the comments were quickly filled with chatter about the book.

In response to a supporter who categorized Collin’s story as defamation and declared “it should be illegal,” Kate replied, “Thank you so much. I know rational logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here :).”

She also stated in another comment that she “had nothing to do” with what happened to Collin, including being detained in a facility for over a year, during which time he says his mother only visited once and concealed his location from Jon. She says her only involvement was giving consent “because it was medically necessary.” Collin has said he was excessively drugged in the facility with several heavy medications, including antipsychotics, and that he suffered from lethargy and weight gain as a result.

Back in June, Kate said she would sue Collin for defamation if not for the fact that she’s “a public figure.”