Collin Gosselin, 22, Tell-All Soars to No. 1, Calls Massive Milestone ‘Bittersweet’

Hitting the top of the bestseller list is a dream for most authors, but for Collin Gosselin, reaching the top spot comes with heavy reflection.

Following the release of his new memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” the former TLC star watched his personal story soar straight to No. 1. While the overwhelming reader support marks a major milestone, Gosselin admitted that celebrating the achievement feels bittersweet given the deeply personal childhood memories shared inside its pages.

Collin Gosselin Says ‘Pain’ Became ‘Connection’

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star published his memoir “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” on October 13, 2026. Within one week, the book reached the top of the New York Times Bestseller List.

In a new Instagram post, Gosselin shared his thoughts about the milestone moment. Just 22-years-old, the current “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” star opened up about how his private “pain” has become “connection.”

“No. 1 New York Times Bestseller. A bittersweet moment. Something born from some of the worst moments of my life is now being shared with the world. Reaching people in ways I never could have imagined,” he began.

Gosselin continued, “There’s something extraordinary about watching pain become connection. A story I once carried privately become something that helps others feel less alone. None of this would have been possible without the incredible team behind this book. To my agent, Adriane Schwartz, my writer, Allie Kingsley Baker, the entire team at Grand Central Publishing, Karyn Marcus, and my creative and social manager, Ava Lane. Thank you Mike Gasparro and Anthony Mattero, for believing in this story and helping bring it to life. I’m so grateful to everyone who worked behind the scenes to make this moment possible.”

He concluded, “And most importantly, thank you to my huge family- the family I’ve found in all of you. Thank you for hearing me, for allowing me to be vulnerable, and for making me feel seen and supported. Thank you for every comment, every DM, and the beautifully overwhelming outpouring of love. I will never take any of it for granted. I am, and will forever be, so grateful for all of you.”

Fans Reacted to the Exciting News

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In the comments section of Collin Gosselin’s Instagram post, fans reacted to the news that the former TLC star had hit the top of the charts, flooding his page with words of support, praise, and encouragement for sharing his story. Many readers commended the former child star for stepping forward to tell his truth, noting how far he has come since his time in front of the cameras.

“I’m almost finished with your book and I don’t know if I have ever been so proud of a stranger and happy for someone that I’ve never met in my life! I hope you heal from everything you have been there and know how worthy you are! I know all the mamas out there would be with me when I say, ‘we are your moms now,'” wrote one follower.

A second Instagram user wrote, “Read it in two days, cried along the way. I’m so sorry you were treated so badly, she’s not a mother, she’s a monster! You’re nearly my son’s age, he’s my everything in this life. Keep being you.”

“I don’t know if I’ve been so happy for a stranger in my entire life. We cheer on so many people on the Internet for lots of different reasons, but truly, you deserve the absolute world and more. I hope you read every single comment reminding you what a wonderful person you are and how proud every single one of us are of you, even without meeting you,” a third follower concluded.

Collin Gosselin is a celebrity contestant on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.