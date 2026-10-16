Hannah Gosselin Spoke Out in Support of Brother Collin and Against Mom Kate in 2023

The long-standing rift within the Gosselin family is back in the spotlight, but the tension between Collin Gosselin and his mother, Kate, is far from new.

As fresh allegations surrounding the former TLC reality stars continue to make waves since the release of Collin’s memoir “In the Shadow of Eight,” Hannah Gosselin’s 2023 comments about her brother’s claims have resurfaced, providing fans with critical context about the fractured household dynamics.

Hannah Gosselin Weighed in on Brother Collin’s Relationship With Their Mother Three Years Ago

Getty Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Discovery

Back in 2023, Hannah Gosselin discussed her brother Collin Gosselin’s relationship with thier mother Kate. She shared a perspective that revealed just how complex the relationships between Kate, Collin, and the rest of the sextuplets really was.

Hannah was interviewed as part of Vice’s “Dark Side of the 2000s”, Episode 1: “Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus.”

“Looking back on my childhood, it was different then someone would expect an average childhood to be, because my life was very public,” Hannah began.

“I was always used to having cameras around. You’re being filmed while you eat breakfast,” she continued, describing how intrusive filming a reality series was for the Gosselin family.

Hannah claimed her brother would be treated differently by their mother. “He would be separated from us. He wouldn’t get to come outside and play with us and eat dinner at different times than us. I don’t think effort was made in the home to show him what behavior was acceptable and not acceptable.”

“We did not talk to Collin for years while he was in the facility. You know, we didn’t even know where he was,” she revealed.

She continued, “Why would my mom do that to one of our siblings, her own kid? That’s a dark part of our past.”

Hannah said she and her siblings were kept in the dark about what happened to their brother. She told cameras, “The day I found out, I said, ‘I’m not going home. I’m not going back to her house.'” She eventually moved in with her father, Jon Gosselin. Upon his release from a healthcare facility, Collin, too, moved in with his dad.

As for their siblings, Hannah admitted in 2023 that “they decided not to have a relationship” with Collin.

Collin Gosselin Also Appeared, Opening Up About Claims That Later Appeared in His New Book

Collin Gosselin told Vice in 2023, “I was about three or four years old when the show started. To be honest, I don’t have any clear memories of before the cameras were there.”

He added, “There were times when I would wake up and think, ‘Is this necessary? Do the cameras have to be there?'”

“There was just this point in filming where I just don’t want to show up on camera anymore,” he continued. “I would be silent during interviews, not interact, not do what I have to do.”

“I’m not going to say I was a perfect child, but my misbehavior was no different from my siblings’. I was starting to tell people what was going on at home, and she caught wind of that and put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” Collin explained, noting claims of physical and mental mistreatment.

In his new book, “In the Shadow of Eight,” Collin Gosselin details his childhood trauma and several abuse allegations against his mother.

Kate Gosselin responded to her son’s claims on Saturday, Oct. 10, via the comments section of a TikTok video. A fan wrote, “It should be illegal to defame someone that way, but I just wanted to say you are doing a great job keeping your head up through all of this. We love you!” Kate responded: “Thank you so much. I know rational, logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here :).”