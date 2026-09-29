‘Chicago Fire’ Star Has ‘Hope’ of a ‘One Chicago’ Crossover in 2027

If there is one thing that “One Chicago” fans are used to, it’s a crossover event. All three shows come together for a three-hour movie, and this event is usually the most-watched of all the episodes.

There was a small break in the events during the pandemic and shortly after. Due to the limitations on people on set to avoid potential cross-contamination, the shows opted to keep their storylines contained as much as possible. However, things changed in 2025, and then 2026 saw another epic event that brought back two beloved “Chicago PD” characters.

Brandon Larracuente Discusses a ‘One Chicago’ Crossover Event in 2027

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Exit Point” Episode 1419 — Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Severide — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

As of right now, Brandon Larracuente isn’t too sure if a crossover event will happen. He told TV Cave that there isn’t one on the books just yet, but that doesn’t mean one won’t happen at all.

There is a lot of planning that goes into these three-hour movie events. It’s important to narrow down which cast members are available to pull extra duty to appear during the hours of the other shows, and the three production teams need to work together on a storyline that fits every show’s needs.

That being said, Larracuente has said that he hopes to see a major event happen again, after having so much fun on the set of his first one. Larracuente joined “Chicago Fire” at the start of Season 14, and he was part of the 2026 crossover that focused on a biological attack on a plane. That event shook the firefighters of Firehouse 51, as they were the first to experience the death and heartbreaking loss from the initial attack.

Larracuente went on to share, “What I do know is that they are always well respected. I mean, so many people tune in for them, so I really hope that this year we have one.”

The Success of the ‘One Chicago’ Crossover Events

NBC CHICAGO MED — “Heaven Help Us” Episode 1121 — Pictured: (l-r) Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

The events have been huge draws for the audience members over the years, with each show seeing a boost. For the 2026 crossover, “Chicago Fire” started off with 6.3 million viewers, but it was “Chicago Med” that saw the highest number of people tuning in at 6.4 million. The two shows switched their time slots, which has become the norm for these events, as it makes more sense to start off the emergency with the Firehouse 51 crew.

Then “Chicago PD” finished off the night with 6.1 million viewers. Considering the shows tend to hover around the four- to five-million mark for viewership, seeing more than six million is a success for the night.

It’s not unusual for the three shows not to announce a crossover event until much closer to the end of the year. The events then often take place in the early months of the new year, usually after a big break to draw people back in. So, it’s possible that there are loose plans for a “One Chicago” crossover at the moment, but none of the cast know as the storylines still need to be worked out.

“Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD” return on Wednesday, Oct. 7 starting at 8/7c on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.