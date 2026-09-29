Dakota Johnson Reveals Upcoming Appearance on ‘SNL’ Has a Special Twist

Dakota Johnson has shared that she’s going to be starring on “Saturday Night Live” very very soon. Though the stunning “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress won’t only be coming along to the show to have a great chat – she’ll also be celebrating a milestone while live on air.

Dakota’s TV Appearance

Image Credit: Samir Hussein/ Getty Images

Dakota is set to star on “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday – the day before she’s due to turn 37. However, during filming for the show it will pass midnight so Dakota’s birthday will happen live on TV.

To attend the “SNL” show Dakota will be missing the Valentino show in Paris, but she couldn’t appear to be more enthusiastic about the television appearance – which will mark her third time being on “Saturday Night Live”.

Speaking about it in an interview on Vogue’s ‘The Run-Through’ podcast, Dakota shared with her fans and followers: “I’m hosting on the third and my birthday’s the fourth, so in the middle of the show, it’ll turn into my birthday.”

The star then added, “I love SNL more than anything.”

The host of the podcast, Chloe Malle, chatted more with Dakota about her historical love for the show, which she said began when she was only a kid. Dakota apparently first watched “Saturday Night Live” during childhood alongside her brothers, when Chris Farley and Adam Sandler were present. Her love for the program never faded a she grew up so she has since continued to “watch everything” new that has taped.

She’s set to host the show alongside musical guest Turnstile. It will specifically be episode 2 of season 52 for fans wishing to know the exact details!

Dakota’s Past Appearances

Dakota Johnson made her first appearance on “Saturday Night Live” back in 2015 (season 40, episode 14), where she hosted alongside musical guest Alabama Shakes.

Almost a decade later the actress returned (season 49, episode 10, 2024) alongside singer Justin Timberlake.

Though it seems Dakota couldn’t stay away from “SNL” for too long, as last year she actually made a brief cameo appearance during season 51. She made a surprise return during Lily Allen’s musical performance of “Madeline”, where she acted out the title character of the song.

The Latest From Dakota

The news of Dakota returning to host “Saturday Night Live” again comes at the same time that the star broke her silence on romance rumors between her and Machine Gun Kelly – otherwise known as MGK.

Fans have been hopeful that Dakota and the popular singer, rapper, actor and producer may have been dating on the down low after being rumored to have gotten closer after both attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s huge wedding in Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

However, Dakota unfortunately appears to have put those rumors to bed, even saying that she doesn’t have the “energy” to deal with such things right now.

Regardless of where the rumors stand we wish Dakota and Machine Gun Kelly all the best in their private lives, as well as in their careers. May great new things come their way!