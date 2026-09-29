‘Ghosts’ Season 6 Will Be Down a Cast Member for a While — For the Most Adorable Reason

The Woodstone Manor spirits will need to find a new way to communicate with the living. It appears one of the key members of “Ghosts” Season 6 will be a little MIA.

Rose McIver, who plays Sam on the series, announced the birth of her second child on Instagram. With that came the update that she would be missing a few episodes of the new season. Of course, that brings up plenty of questions, considering she is one of just two people we know who can see spirits on the show.

How Many Episodes of ‘Ghosts’ Season 6 Will Rose McIver Miss?

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Rose McIver attends CBS’s “Ghosts” FYC Event at El Rey Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

In the post, McIver shared that “Sam is a little absent at the start of this season of Ghosts,” but she didn’t go into too many details about how absent. The reason is one of the most adorable ever, as she welcomed her second child with husband George Byrne.

The two welcomed their first child in between the filming of “Ghosts” Seasons 3 and 4, and McIver was in all episodes of the two seasons. The series opted for the usual techniques to hide the baby bump rather than write the pregnancy into the comedy, including having her dress up in a pumpkin costume for Halloween, and using strategic ways to shoot from the chest up.

Speaking of Halloween, there are currently questions about whether Sam will be around for the Halloween special. That is set to be the first episode of “Ghosts” Season 6, airing on Oct. 29, 2026. For the longest time, the biggest question was whether Pete would return after disappearing at the end of Season 5, but now, there are queries about how the spirits of Woodstone Manor will communicate with the living — likely via Kyle.

The next two episodes will be the Christmas special. Then fans will need to wait until January 2027 for the rest of “Ghosts” Season 6.

Writing Sam out is going to be relatively easy with the way the storylines wrapped at the end of Season 5. After successfully selling her movie trilogy, Sam announced that she would be spending some time in Hollywood. That could have been written knowing that McIver wouldn’t be available for a while. Sheila Carrasco missed a handful of episodes of “Ghosts” Season 3 for the same reason, and the end of the previous season included someone moving on to the other side, leading to concerns that it was Flower.

Fans React to Rose McIver’s Sweet News

Most fans kept the topic of “Ghosts” to a minimum in the comments of McIver’s birth announcement. As she shared a photo of her baby’s small hand gripping onto her thumb, she finished the caption with “I love both my jobs and feel really fortunate to be supported in both. 🎥 🤰🏼”

One fan commented, “Warmest congratulations and all good wishes 😊🫶”

Another followed with “Congratulations! This is the sweetest picture!”

‘Ghosts’ Gets Its First New Series Regular Ever

Getty SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 22: Actress Rose McIver attends the “iZombie” panel during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After five seasons of Sam, Jay, and the Main 8 ghosts being the series regulars of the comedy, “Ghosts” Season 6 will add another. Ben Feldman has been promoted to series regular, after appearing in a handful of episodes over the course of Seasons 4 and 5. This is likely in response to the “Christmas Prince” star missing episodes.

As mentioned, Kyle is the most likely person to come in to make sure the spirits can communicate with the land of the living, and he is played by Feldman. When Sam has been away before, the spirits made sure that Kyle was brought back to Woodstone Manor so that they weren’t left alone with Jay, who can’t interact with them except with Sass through his dreams.

If Sam is planning on being away for some time, it makes sense that Kyle will come around more often. Maybe he’ll even live and work at the B&B.

We’ll have to wait to find out until Oct. 29, 2026 when “Ghosts” returns on CBS.