‘A Different World’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is sending viewers back to Hillman College.

The streamer has renewed its A Different World reboot for a second season, bringing the HBCU comedy back for another round of campus drama, romance, friendships and, of course, plenty of mess.

The revival of the beloved 1987–1993 NBC sitcom premiered its 10-episode first season on Sept. 24, 2026 exclusively on Netflix.

What Will ‘A Different World’ Season 2 Be About?

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Alijah Kai as Rashida, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Elijah J. Roberts as Jalen, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir in Episode 105 of A Different World. Cr. Netflix © 2026

Season 2 will follow Deborah (Maleah Joe Moon) and her classmates as they return to Hillman for their sophomore year after a transformative summer.

The students head back to campus determined to embrace their “New Year, New Me” attitudes, but leaving the past behind won’t be quite that simple. According to the show’s Season 2 logline, the new episodes will explore past decisions, uncertain futures, new romances, changing friendships and deeper questions about purpose.

And because this is A Different World, the students will also find themselves getting into “a whole lot of new mess.”

Deborah remains at the center of the story as the youngest child of original characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert.

Who Is Returning for Season 2?

Moon will reprise her role alongside Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece and Chibuikem Uche.

The reboot has also brought several familiar faces from the original series back to Hillman. Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison are reprising their respective roles as Whitley and Dwayne, while Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer and Ajai Sanders are also part of the revival.

Jada Pinkett Smith has also appeared in the series.

Felicia Pride and Debbie Allen Are Returning

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 19: Actress/Choreographer Debbie Allen (R) and Norman Nixon Jr. attend Dizzy Feet Foundation’s Celebration Of Dance Gala at The Music Center on July 19, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Dizzy Feet Foundation)

Felicia Pride, who created the reboot, will continue as the show’s creator, show runner, writer and executive producer.

Debbie Allen is also returning as a director and executive producer. Allen famously directed 83 episodes of the original A Different World, making her return to Hillman particularly fitting.

Pride celebrated the renewal in a statement, saying the response from viewers has been validating for the cast and crew.

“We are beyond excited to return to Hillman and continue to tell meaningful and heartfelt stories that resonate across generations,” Pride said.

Allen was equally excited about the news, thanking viewers for helping the series reach Netflix’s Top 10 worldwide.

“A Different World brought something everybody needed: joy, romance, relevance, authenticity and HEART!” Allen said.

When Did ‘A Different World’ Premiere on Netflix?

The first season of A Different World premiered on Netflix on Sept. 24, 2026, with 10 episodes.

The reboot quickly became the No. 1 TV show on Netflix in the U.S., helping pave the way for its Season 2 renewal.

Now that Deborah and the rest of the Hillman students are heading into their sophomore year, there’s plenty more room for the series to explore the highs, lows and chaos of college life.