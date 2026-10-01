Ready to Watch ‘Digger’ Starring Tom Cruise? Streaming Window Explained

If you’re on the hunt for a new movie, “Digger” is a must for all Tom Cruise fans. It’s out in theaters this weekend, and brings comedy and pure entertainment. Of course, the big question after that is where the movie will head to after theaters.

Will “Digger” come to Netflix? If so, how long will it take? These are the most common questions, and we have the streaming window explained in full.

Will ‘Digger’ Come to Netflix?

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tom Cruise attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Digger” at Directors Village on September 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sadly, the first streaming home is not going to be Netflix. “Digger” is a Warner Bros. movie, so it’s going to head to the studio’s own platform first. You’ll need to make sure you have HBO Max.

Previous Warner Bros. releases, such as “Supergirl” and “Superman,” took around 70 days to head to the platform. With that in mind, we could see the Tom Cruise movie join HBO Max around Dec. 12, 2026. It should be on the platform well in time for Christmas for some family fun.

Don’t rule Netflix out forever, though. While Warner Bros. movies get their Pay-1 window on HBO Max, after a year or two, they can be licensed out to other platforms. That means the global streaming giant could end up getting to air it in the near future.

What Is ‘Digger’ About?

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“Digger” stars Tom Cruise as the titular character, a wealthy oil tycoon whose company creates a potentially world-ending disaster. That disaster happens to be in Greenland, and now he needs to decide what to do with the information that he has.

Well, he needs to save the day, right? He is humanity’s only savior before the disaster is unleashed, and viewers are taken on a wild ride as he is joined by his half-sister, Emma (Sandra Hüller), the President of the United States (John Goodman), and his grandson, Kenny (Jesse Plemons).

Critical response has been mixed, with the movie landing a 52% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a 46 out of 100 score on Metacritic. It goes up against “Verity,” which has also landed similar scores but is expected to do better at the box office. Current projections are that the Tom Cruise black comedy movie will make $12 to $15 million during opening weekend against a whopping $160 to $180 million budget. The budget was originally set at $125 million, but production delays ballooned the cost of the release.

It’s certainly been a disappointing year for Warner Bros., which started with “Wuthering Heights” and then struggled with “Supergirl.” Even “Practical Magic 2” didn’t bring the box office numbers that the studio giant was expecting, so there was a need for a win with “Digger,” which doesn’t seem possible.

While “Verity” has similar reviews, the box office numbers are vastly different. This could be due to it being based on another IP, a novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, but it also had a much smaller budget to start with. It’s also a sign of the times, as more and more people are waiting for movies to come to streaming platforms so they can save money and watch at home.