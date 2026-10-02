October is bringing plenty of new movies and TV shows to Hulu and Disney+.

While spooky-season titles are naturally making their way onto Hulu, the biggest addition across the two streamers is arguably VisionQuest, the latest Marvel series starring Paul Bettany. The series arrives on Disney+ in October and completes the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

Hulu is also adding plenty of movies for horror fans, including Hereditary, Midsommar, Barbarian and The Substance. Meanwhile, fans of newer horror can finally catch Hokum when it makes its streaming debut later in the month.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026.

Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2026

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October 1

Hulu is kicking off the month with a packed lineup of movies and TV shows, including:

Big City Greens — Seasons 1–2

Desert Law — Season 1

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Aloha (2015)

Barbarian (2022)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Empty Man (2020)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hereditary (2018)

The Holiday (2006)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Midsommar (2019)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Soul (2020)

The Substance (2024)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

True Lies (1994)

Vampires Suck (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (2020)

Scrubs and Shark Tank will also return with two-episode season premieres.

October 2

Adventure Time: Side Quests — Season 2

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day One

Coven Academy — Season 1

Mafia Mamma (2023)

One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc

October 3

Africa Earth’s Wild Home — Season 1

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day Two

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7

Hereditary (2018)

Midsommar (2019)

October 4

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Three

The Bachelorette — Seasons 20–21

October 5

Between Steps — Season 1

Gachiakuta — Season 1, Part 1

October 6

Private Eyes — Seasons 1–6

Reasonable Doubt — Season 4

October 7

Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself

Merry Berry Love — Season 1

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild — Season 1

October 8

Abbott Elementary — Season 6

Beyblade X — Season 3A

Road Wars — Season 7

October 9

Benefits with Friends — Season 2

2026 LoL KeSPA CUP SVOD — Season 1

LOL Live With Just Nesh (2026)

October 10

Hokum (2026)

October 11

Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2

October 12

Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill — Season 1

Haikyu!! — Season 1

October 14

Hulu gets a full Hunger Games marathon:

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

The Lowdown — Season 2

Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm — Season 1

October 16

9-1-1 — Season 10

9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23

Heather McMahan: By a Thread (2026)

October 17

Night Patrol (2025)

Super Scam Me

October 18

Companion (2025)

Wolf Man

October 19

The Room Next Door (2024)

October 20

Phony — Season 1

October 23

Rome Underground — Season 1

RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)

October 24

Dolly (2025)

October 25

Last Breath (2025)

October 26

The Mob — Premiere

October 27

Classroom of Elite — Season 1

The God of High School — Season 1

October 29

Love Island Australia — Season 8

October 30

Cars That Changed History — Season 1

The Gentleman Thief (2025)

Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2026

ABC GREY’S ANATOMY – Key Art. (Disney)

Disney+ is keeping its October lineup a little more focused, with new animated programming, live events and a major Marvel release.

October 1

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ — Season 2

October 2

Adventure Time: Side Quests — Season 2

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day One

Coven Academy — Season 1

Pupstruction — Season 3

October 3

Africa Earth’s Wild Home — Season 1

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day Two

October 4

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Three

October 5

Between Steps — Season 1

October 7

Kiff — Halloween Special

Merry Berry Love — Season 1

Phineas and Ferb — Halloween Special

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild — Season 1

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire — Season 2

October 9

Benefits with Friends — Season 2

October 10

The Banana Bowl — Streaming Live at 8 p.m. ET

Cartoonified! With Kiff: Shorts — Season 2

October 14

Megastorm — Season 1

VisionQuest — Season 1 Premiere

October 17

Chibi Tiny Tales — Season 8

Locker Diaries: Coven Academy

Super Scam Me

October 21

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton — Streaming live at 9 p.m. ET

October 28