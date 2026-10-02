October is bringing plenty of new movies and TV shows to Hulu and Disney+.
While spooky-season titles are naturally making their way onto Hulu, the biggest addition across the two streamers is arguably VisionQuest, the latest Marvel series starring Paul Bettany. The series arrives on Disney+ in October and completes the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.
Hulu is also adding plenty of movies for horror fans, including Hereditary, Midsommar, Barbarian and The Substance. Meanwhile, fans of newer horror can finally catch Hokum when it makes its streaming debut later in the month.
Here’s everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026.
Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2026
October 1
Hulu is kicking off the month with a packed lineup of movies and TV shows, including:
- Big City Greens — Seasons 1–2
- Desert Law — Season 1
- Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
- Aloha (2015)
- Barbarian (2022)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- The Empty Man (2020)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters II (1989)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013)
- Hereditary (2018)
- The Holiday (2006)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- Midsommar (2019)
- Night at the Museum (2006)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
- Nightmare Alley (2021)
- Soul (2020)
- The Substance (2024)
- Surf’s Up (2007)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- True Lies (1994)
- Vampires Suck (2010)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (2020)
Scrubs and Shark Tank will also return with two-episode season premieres.
October 2
- Adventure Time: Side Quests — Season 2
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day One
- Coven Academy — Season 1
- Mafia Mamma (2023)
- One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc
October 3
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home — Season 1
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day Two
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7
- Hereditary (2018)
- Midsommar (2019)
October 4
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Three
- The Bachelorette — Seasons 20–21
October 5
- Between Steps — Season 1
- Gachiakuta — Season 1, Part 1
October 6
- Private Eyes — Seasons 1–6
- Reasonable Doubt — Season 4
October 7
- Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself
- Merry Berry Love — Season 1
- Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild — Season 1
October 8
- Abbott Elementary — Season 6
- Beyblade X — Season 3A
- Road Wars — Season 7
October 9
- Benefits with Friends — Season 2
- 2026 LoL KeSPA CUP SVOD — Season 1
- LOL Live With Just Nesh (2026)
October 10
- Hokum (2026)
October 11
- Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2
October 12
- Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill — Season 1
- Haikyu!! — Season 1
October 14
Hulu gets a full Hunger Games marathon:
- The Hunger Games (2012)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
- The Lowdown — Season 2
- Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm — Season 1
October 16
- 9-1-1 — Season 10
- 9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2
- Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23
- Heather McMahan: By a Thread (2026)
October 17
- Night Patrol (2025)
- Super Scam Me
October 18
- Companion (2025)
- Wolf Man
October 19
- The Room Next Door (2024)
October 20
- Phony — Season 1
October 23
- Rome Underground — Season 1
- RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)
October 24
- Dolly (2025)
October 25
- Last Breath (2025)
October 26
- The Mob — Premiere
October 27
- Classroom of Elite — Season 1
- The God of High School — Season 1
October 29
- Love Island Australia — Season 8
October 30
- Cars That Changed History — Season 1
- The Gentleman Thief (2025)
Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2026
Disney+ is keeping its October lineup a little more focused, with new animated programming, live events and a major Marvel release.
October 1
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ — Season 2
October 2
- Adventure Time: Side Quests — Season 2
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day One
- Coven Academy — Season 1
- Pupstruction — Season 3
October 3
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home — Season 1
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream: Day Two
October 4
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Three
October 5
- Between Steps — Season 1
October 7
- Kiff — Halloween Special
- Merry Berry Love — Season 1
- Phineas and Ferb — Halloween Special
- Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild — Season 1
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire — Season 2
October 9
- Benefits with Friends — Season 2
October 10
- The Banana Bowl — Streaming Live at 8 p.m. ET
- Cartoonified! With Kiff: Shorts — Season 2
October 14
- Megastorm — Season 1
- VisionQuest — Season 1 Premiere
October 17
- Chibi Tiny Tales — Season 8
- Locker Diaries: Coven Academy
- Super Scam Me
October 21
- CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton — Streaming live at 9 p.m. ET
October 28
- Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends — New Episodes
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Everything Coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026