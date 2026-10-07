Get Ready to Say Goodbye to Atwater in ‘Chicago PD’ — Here’s How to Watch Season 14 Live

During the summer hiatus, NBC confirmed that “Chicago PD” would lose one of its OG characters during the 14th season. This is due to budget cuts, and the one chosen was LaRoyce Hawkins’ Kevin Atwater.

You will not want to miss “Chicago PD” Season 14, and not just because it brings Atwater’s exit. Imani is still dealing with the return of her sister, a woman whom she barely even recognizes now. In fact, her sister doesn’t even remember who she is, and it sets the stage for family drama and trauma.

How to Watch ‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 Live and On Demand

NBC CHICAGO P.D. — “Demolition” Episode 1401 — Pictured: (l-r) Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Like previous seasons, there is one network to watch “Chicago PD” Season 14 on. This is an NBC series, and it airs on Wednesday nights. Make sure you tune in starting tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10/9c.

Don’t have a cable provider? That’s okay! There are other ways to be able to watch the episodes live. A lot of companies have come out of the woodwork to keep that cord-free existence, and you can choose Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, and more.

What if you can’t watch live? With this show airing so late, a lot of people need to head to bed to get ready for an early start the next day. The good news is that all NBC shows head to Peacock the following day, and “Chicago PD” will be available on Thursdays from around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

The same applies to the entire “One Chicago” lineup, which takes over Wednesday nights. You can watch “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire’ back to back!

What to Expect In ‘Chicago PD’ Season 14

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Of course, the main focus is going to be on how the show writes out Atwater. It appears that the option is already there, with him finding out that he is going to be a father in Season 13. While it looked like Tasha Fox was considering a move back to Chicago, now something could happen to take him to Miami instead. This is a man who puts family and obligation first, and he did have his tenants and father keeping him in Chicago. Could something happen to them to give him the opportunity of a new and fresh start?

Meanwhile, Imani will need to deal with her childhood trauma. At the end of Season 13, she finally found her sister, but her sister didn’t recognize her. She did eventually help Intelligence get to the bottom of their case, but Voight had a decision on his hands. Would he book Shari for murder, or would he accept that she had been brainwashed by her captor? “Chicago PD” Season 14 picks up three months later, which should mean we get some fast answers.

There was also a lot of change for Burgess and Ruzek, with them moving house, Mikayla moving schools, and Ruzek’s dad passing away. All of this could lead to some personal drama within the family. We’ve seen the duo face worse issues, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some tension at first. “Chicago PD” needs to break the toxic trend of not giving couples a happy ending.

“Chicago PD” airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.