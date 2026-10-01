‘Landman’ Announces Cast Changes As Production Begins on Season 3

Production on the long-awaited third season of “Landman” is underway, and viewers will be experiencing some behind-the-scenes changes.

Deadline reports that four actors in the series have been bumped up to full-fledged series regulars.

Four New Cast Members

Paramount Colm Feore as Nathan in “Landman”

Those actors include Colm Feore, who plays corporate oil attorney Nathan.

Also upped to series regulars are Mustafa Speaks (tough-as-nails roughneck Boss), Bobbi Salvor Menuez (Paige Meester, the non-binary college roommate of Michelle Randolph’s Ainsley Norris) and Francesca Xuereb (Cheyenne, the exotic dancer hired by Billy Bob Thornton‘s Tommy Norris as physical therapist to his dad, T.L., played by Sam Elliott).

Paramount Michael Kelly

Meanwhile, another addition to the cast is Michael Kelly, who also stars in “Landman” creator Taylor Sheridan’s “Lioness.”

In “Landman,” Kelly will be playing a new character, William Crockett.

According to the “Landman” character description (per The Hollywood Reporter), Crockett leads the largest oil management firm in the world, and is described as “a titan of industry and everything about him exudes efficiency and money.”

Big Salary Increases

Paramount Demi Moore in a scene from “Landman”

Previously, Deadline reported that several members of the cast received big salary bumps ahead of the upcoming season.

Receiving the biggest raise was reportedly Demi Moore — who plays oil company boss Cami Miller — who will be paid between $740,000 to $770,000 per episode.

Other members of the cast have also been granted raises, although not nearly in the vicinity of what Moore will earn; star Thornton reportedly has his own separate deal, apart from his co-stars.

Ali Larter, who portrays Cami, feisty ex-wife of Thornton’s Tommy Norris, was reportedly the last actor to strike a deal. Deadeline reported that she’ll now be earning $350,000 per episode, double her previous salary, with the raise accompanied by a talent deal with Paramount.

In addition to Moore and Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph — who play Tommy’s grown children, Cooper and Ainsley — will now be paid between $130,000 to $180,000 per episode — a figure that Deadline claimed is more than double their initial salaries.

Paulina Chavez, Mark Collie, James Jordan and “When Calls the Heart” alum Kayla Wallace are making less than that, but have all received “big percentage raises” for Season 3.

‘Dumbfounding’ Success

Paramount Sam Elliott as T.L. in “Landman”

Those salary bumps and casting upgrades come amid massive ratings success for the first two seasons of the series.

In fact, the second season of “Landman” was the most-watched second season of any series in streaming history; peak viewership during that season topped 29.6 million viewers, an astounding number for a television series in today’s media landscape.

“It’s dumbfounding that there’s so many people that are watching this show,” star Elliot admitted in a recent interview with Variety. “I think that it’s a great escape from the [expletive] that’s out there in the world today.”

Added the Hollywood veteran: “The fact that there’s a part that I can get into and really enjoy doing, it’s a wonderful thing.”

