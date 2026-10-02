How to Watch Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie”: Premiere Date, Streaming Details & Episode Count

Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” series for Amazon is one of the most-anticipated new horror series, and it drops just in time for Spooky Season,

Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” series premieres Wednesday, October 7. You can only watch it on Amazon’s Prime Video. Viewers won’t have to wait for new episodes each week, either. Prime Video is releasing all eight episodes at once. So you can binge the entire season at once, which I’d recommend.

Here’s everything viewers need to know about when and where to watch “Carrie”.

When Does Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” Premiere?

“Carrie” premieres Wednesday, October 7, 2026, on Prime Video.

The series arrives just a few weeks before Halloween. It’s one of several new horror shows an movies added to Prime Video during October.

Unlike shows that follow a weekly release schedule, Carrie will release its entire season on premiere day. All eight episodes will be available to stream on October 7.

Where Can You Watch Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie”?

Amazon MGM Studios Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan; photo courtesy Amazon

“Carrie”will stream exclusively on Prime Video. The series is an Amazon MGM Studios production and will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

A Prime Video subscription or Amazon Prime membership that includes Prime Video is required to stream the series.

How Many Episodes Are in “Carrie”?

The first season of “Carrie”consists of eight episodes. Flanagan directed four of the eight episodes himself, including the first two and final two episodes. Kate Siegel, Axelle Carolyn, Kyra Sedgwick and Hiromi Kamata each directed one of the remaining episodes.

The series is the first time King’s 1974 novel has been adapted into a television series rather than a feature-length movie.

Expanding the story across eight episodes gives Flanagan significantly more time to explore Carrie White, her classmates and the community surrounding her than previous movie adaptations had available.

What Is Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” About?

Amazon MGM Studios Summer H. Howell; photo courtesy of Amazon

The series once again centers on Carrie White, the isolated teenager with telekinetic abilities at the center of King’s novel. But this version updates Carrie’s story for a contemporary setting.

Carrie has spent much of her life sheltered by her intensely protective mother, Margaret. After the death of her father forces her into public high school, Carrie finds herself dealing with bullying, social media and a viral scandal while simultaneously discovering her telekinetic powers.

Although longtime “Carrie” fans will recognize the foundations of the story, the eight-episode format allows the new adaptation to expand the world and characters surrounding Carrie.

Flanagan serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series. King is also an executive producer.

Who Plays Carrie White in the New Series?

Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White. Prime Video says Howell landed the role following an extensive casting search involving more than 1,000 actors.

Samantha Sloyan plays Carrie’s mother, Margaret White. Sloyan previously worked with Flanagan on projects including “Midnight Mass”, “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Fall of the House of Usher”.

The main cast also includes Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross, Josie Totah as Tina Blake, Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan, Thalia Dudek as Emaline, Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle.

Several familiar faces from previous Flanagan projects will also appear in recurring roles. Look for Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Michael Trucco, Ruth Codd, and Crystal Balint. Heather Graham and Tim Bagley are also among the recurring guest stars.

Is the New “Carrie” a Remake of the 1976 Movie?

Amazon MGM Studios Matthew Lillard; photo courtesy of Amazon

No, Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. It has similarities to Brian DePalma’s classic film, but the story is closer to the novel than the movie.

That distinction gives the series room to revisit elements of King’s original story while also updating it for a modern audience.

The new version brings Carrie into the social-media era, where the humiliation and bullying surrounding her can spread far beyond the halls of her high school.

Can You Watch All of ‘Carrie’ on October 7?

Yes. Prime Video is releasing all eight episodes of “Carrie “simultaneously on Wednesday, October 7.

That means viewers can watch the entire series immediately rather than waiting for a weekly episode release.

The binge release also means fans hoping to avoid spoilers may want to watch quickly once the series arrives. Certain key scenes and reveals will probably start hitting social media quickly once all the episodes are released.