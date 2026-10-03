The Surprising Reason the ‘Modern Family’ Cast Still Remains So Close

It’s been six years since TV viewers bid farewell to “Modern Family,” with the show’s stars going their separate ways.

Despite the cast members embarking on new projects after the series ended its 11-season run, the actors have all remained close with each other since the show ended in 2020.

The Group Text Is the ‘Key’

Getty

When People recently caught up with “Modern Family” alum Julie Bowen (who portrayed Claire Dunphy), she confirmed that she and her former co-stars were all in regular contact, and revealed the secret behind that sustained closeness.

“The group chat is everything, because we’re all spread out,” she explained, explaining that Eric Stonestreet (who played Cam) is currently in Missouri, while Ty Burrell (Phil) is in Utah, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland are both in London at the moment.

“The group chat is the key,” she divulged.

“We’ll just throw things on there, things that crack us up, nice things,” Bowen noted. “We’re always chatting.”

‘Modern Family’ Became a Real Family

ABC Modern Family

Of course, as Bowen pointed out, another reason the cast remained close is because they actually were close.

“It became home,” she said of the “Modern Family” set where she and her co-stars worked together for a decade.

“It was 11 years,” Bowen recalled.

“It just became the most comfortable, easy, fun place ever,” she continued.

“And maybe I’m just forgetting if there was conflict, but I can’t think of any,” she added. “It was really lovely.”

Meanwhile, Bowen also commented on the phenomenon of the show being rediscovered by a new generation thanks to streaming.

“I love to hear that young people have found the show on their own,” Bowen shared.

A ‘Family’ Reunion

Back in late August, Sofia Vergara (who played Gloria before taking a spot at the “America’s Got Talent” judging table) took to Instagram to share some sweet photos in which she reunited with her “Modern Family” cast mates.

The post featured four different photographs that delighted fans of the show.

In the first image, Vergara is joined by her onscreen husband Ed O’Neill (who played Jay), along with Bowen, Ferguson and an unidentified man.

In the second photo, Vergara is pictured with O’Neill, Ferguson and Bowen, while a third photo features just Bowen and Vergara

In the fourth and final pick, Vergara and O’Neill posed together, smiling for the camera.

“With my American family!!! ❤️❤️ I cant believe its been 6 yrs since the Modern Family finale!!!😫😫 I miss u guys!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Thumbs Down On a Spinoff

Play

While fans of the show would no doubt be clamoring for a spinoff, one member of the “Modern Family” cast revealed he had the opportunity — but decided to take a pass.

During an episode of Ferguson’s “Dinner’s On Me” podcast, he revealed there had been talk of a “Modern Family” spinoff focused on his and Stonestreet’s characters.

According to Ferguson, “they were brewing this idea of maybe doing a ‘Modern Family’ spinoff with [Eric Stonestreet] and I, which I was interested in, but I was also supposed to do this play in New York.”

However, at that point Ferguson was more inclined to spread his artistic wings than revisit a character he’d played for 11 seasons. “It sort of felt like, as the reality of, maybe the spinoff was actually going to happen, I literally felt like, ‘Oh my god, I want to date other people.’”