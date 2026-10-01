Prime Video Doubles Down on ‘Reacher’ Universe With Big ‘Neagley’ News

The “Reacher” universe is officially going nowhere for quite some time. Just days after giving the main series its earliest renewal yet, Prime Video has doubled down with great news for “Neagley” fans.

“Reacher’s” first spinoff has landed a second-season renewal. It means more of Maria Sten’s character and offers hope that there could be more to this universe in the future.

Amazon Renews ‘Neagley’ for Season 2

Amazon MGM Studios Greyston Holt, Maria Sten, Jasper Jones

Just two weeks after the entire first season of “Neagley” dropped on Prime Video, Amazon announced that it was renewing it for a second season. It’s not a surprise, as Deadline reports that Amazon announced the series gained 40 million viewers within its first 13 days on the platform. It’s the fourth most-watched series to debut on the international platform, with the majority of viewers coming from the UK, Germany, and Brazil.

This is the first “Reacher” spinoff, and it was a risk. While the character is beloved, there are no book spinoffs that tell her story. In fact, Lee Child, who wrote the “Reacher” books, and Andrew Child, who has continued the story of the main character haven’t done any spinoff stories covering characters anyone has met before.

However, Amazon wanted to build on the franchise, which has been a successful move for a number of streaming platforms and broadcast networks. The “One Chicago” franchise, “NCISverse,” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” spinoffs have all proved that people want more of something they feel like they already understand.

Neagley has shown up in the first three seasons of “Reacher.” She missed the fourth season, and that was likely due to scheduling issues with her own show in the works. However, she is a private investigator in Chicago and former member of the 110th Special Investigations Unit, always willing to step in when her former boss needs her. In the first season of her own show, she learns about the death of a beloved friend from her past, and there’s certainly something suspicious going on, so she wants justice.

‘Reacher’ Will Also Continue to Develop

Amazon MGM Studios Maria Sten

The renewal of “Neagley” comes days after Prime Video offered the exciting news that “Reacher” Season 6 would officially happen. This is the earliest renewal yet, just weeks after the fourth season finale. The fifth season is currently filming in Toronto, and isn’t expected until the end of 2027 at the earliest.

It’s clear that Amazon is happy with the mothership’s performance. This could open the door for more spinoffs should a creative team find one to tell. There have been many intriguing characters over the previous four seasons, with the first season already opening the door.

“Reacher” Season 1 introduced fans to Detective Oscar Finlay, a man who originally believed that the titular character was guilty until realizing the set-up. They ended up working together, but then Reacher moved on from Margrave, as he is a drifter. Finlay did appear in one episode of the second season. After deciding to retire after the first season, he realized that didn’t suit him and moved to Boston, where he became a lieutenant. That could open the door for a Finlay spinoff.

For now, eyes are on when “Reacher” Season 5 and “Neagley” Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video, which is likely to be sometime in late 2027 or in 2028.