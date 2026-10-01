What’s New on Paramount+ for October 2026

October has arrived, and with it a new batch of fresh programming for subscribers of Paramount+.

In addition to the addition of an array of movies and series, the streaming service is also serving up several originals set to debut during October 2026. Check out some highlights:

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’

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Set 225 years after “The Legend of Korra,” this animated series follows the journey of a young Earthbender named Pavi, who discovers she’s a new Avatar navigating a post-apocalytpic planet following a huge cataclysm. Premiere: October 9

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4

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Sylvester Stallone is back for a fourth season as Dwight “the General” Manfredi in Taylor Sheridan’s acclaimed action-comedy.

“Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction,” reads the synopsis. “However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York — turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate.” Premiere: October 16

‘Aussie Shore’ Season 3

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Fans who are missing Snooki, The Situation and the rest of the “Jersey Shore” gang have an open invitation to meet their Down Under counterparts in the third season of this Australian version of the show. Premiere: October 22

‘A Course Called Ireland’

Paramount Bill Murray and Jason Kelce from A Course Called Ireland, streaming on Paramount+

Bill Murray has never been shy about his passion for golf, and this new docuseries leans into it.

“This isn’t just a show about golf — it’s a celebration of life going gloriously off course,” states synopsis.

“In the six-part documentary series, ‘A Course Called Ireland,’ Bill Murray and author Tom Coyne play their way across some of Ireland’s most legendary golf courses. But somewhere between the first tee and the final pint, the journey veers into an unexpected portrait of Ireland, the people who give it its soul, and of Bill Murray himself,”continues the synopsis for what’s described as “a genre-bending golf adventure.” Premiere: October 25

‘Hanging By a Wire’

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“A routine school commute turns terrifying when a cable car’s wire snaps, leaving eight passengers — including six schoolboys — dangling 900 feet above a ravine in the remote Himalayan foothills,” states the description of this acclaimed documentary. “With no margin for error and a cable that could fail at any moment, an unlikely alliance of rescuers must improvise under intense public scrutiny, racing against an invisible clock before disaster strikes live on television.” Premiere: October 28

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

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“From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ finds Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen,” reads the synopsis for the second season of this “Dexter” revival. “Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.”

Other returning cast members besides Hall include Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington, and James Remar.

Newcomers this season include Dan Stevens, Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson and Brian Cox. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest-starring role this year, along with fellow returnee Gabriel Luna. Premiere: October 30

New Arrivals

October 1

“A Haunted House”

“A Haunted House 2”

“A Night At The Roxbury”

“A Simple Plan”

“An Unfinished Life”

“Apocalypse Now Redux”

“Beastly”

“Blink Twice”

“Challengers”

“Colossal”

“Coneheads”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Drag Me to Hell”

“Firestarter”

“Grizzly Night”

“Grumpier Old Men”

“Grumpy Old Men”

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“Horrible Bosses”

“Horrible Bosses 2”

“Hostage”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“I Was a Stranger”

“It Follows”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Killer Joe”

“Kingpin”

“Love & Basketball”

“Magic Mike”

“Magic Mike XXL”

“Marvelous and the Black Hole”

“Mr. Holmes”

“Noah”

“Old School”

“One Mile: Chapter One”

“One Mile: Chapter Two”

“Parasite”

“Paycheck”

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”

“Rock of Ages”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“She’s All That”

“She’s Out of My League”

“Side Effects”

“Sleeping Dogs”

“Smoke Signals”

“Stardust”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“The Equalizer 2”

“The Hustle”

“The Idea of You”

“The Intern”

“The Layover”

“The Mexican”

“The Snowman”

“The Wedding Singer”

“Troy”

“Twisted”

“Urban Cowboy”

“V for Vendetta”

“View from the Top”

“We Were Soldiers”

“We’re the Millers”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”

“You Can Count On Me”

“Yours, Mine & Ours”

October 4

“Marshals” season 2″ (CBS Original Series)

“Tracker” season 4 (CBS Original Series)

October 5

“CIA” Season 2 (CBS Original Series)

“FBI” Season 9 (CBS Original Series)

“Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” season 2 (CBS Original Series)

“This Is Us “Seasons 1-6

October 6

“NCIS” Season 24 (CBS Original Series)

“NCIS: New York” (New CBS Original Series)

“NCIS: Origins” Season 3 (CBS Original Series)

October 8

“Cupertino” (New CBS Original Series)

“Elsbeth” Season 4 (CBS Original Series)

“Eternally Yours” (New CBS Original Series)

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Season 3 (CBS Original Series)

October 9

“Avatar: Seven Havens” (NEW Animated Series)

“Boston Blue” Season 2 (CBS Original Series)

“Fire Country” Season 5 (CBS Original Series)

“Sheriff Country” Season 2 (CBS Original Series)

October 10

“48 Hours” Season 39 (CBS Original Series)

“UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan”

October 13

“Wildling”

October 14

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” (Seasons 1-6)

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” (Seasons 7-12)

“Wylde Pak (Seasons 1-2)

October 16

“Tulsa King” (Season 4)

October 17

“UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott”

October 19

“V for Vengeance”

October 21

“SpongeBob & Patrick’s Timeline Twist-Up” (Nickelodeon)

October 22

“Aussie Shore” Season 3 (MTV)

October 23

“Formula 1: Austin 2026”

October 25

“A Course Called Ireland (New Docuseries)

October 28

“The Challenge” (Season 42 finale)

“Hanging By A Wire”

“The Loud House” (Season 9)

“Ridiculousness” (Seasons 13-15)

October 29

“Ghosts Season 6 Halloween Special” (CBS Original Series)

October 30

“Dexter Resurrection” Season 2 (Showtime Original Series)