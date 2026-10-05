‘FBI’ Season 9 Premieres Tonight: Here’s Everything You Need to Watch This Season Live

It’s CBS premiere week! Things started at the weekend with the return of “Marshals” and “Tracker,” and now Monday nights are back in order. CBS is moving away from an hour of comedy to kickstart Mondays, with “FBI” moving into the earlier time slot. It’sa night of crime.

“FBI” Season 9 takes off first, and then fans will get a chance to jump into the spinoff “CIA” before ending the night with true crime via “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” Season 2. First, how do you watch the Dick Wolf flagship series? Here is everything you need to know, not just for tonight, Monday, Oct. 5, but for the entire season.

When and Where to Watch ‘FBI’ Season 9

CBS “Rendition” — CBS Original Series FBI, scheduled to air on Monday, October 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos, and Shpend Xani as Dominick Ballaci. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first episode will air on Monday, Oct. 5, and then the rest of the season will air on Monday nights, starting the night of crime. It’s moving to the earlier time of 8 p.m. ET/PT, taking over that block that used to be all about comedy. This is a positive move for the series, as it proved that it held well as a start of the night series when it aired on Tuesdays. It now gets to start before the football begins, helping to keep viewers hooked.

Episodes will air on CBS as usual. It’s possible to watch with your regular cable provider, or you can choose to cut the cord with Sling TV, DirecTV, and other similar companies.

If you happen to miss it live, don’t worry! CBS makes it very easy to watch it the following day. All episodes head to Paramount+, starting at around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Tuesday mornings. Paramount+ also has a live option, so check that out if you’re on the go but still want to watch on Mondays!

What to Expect on ‘FBI’ Season 9

BET “Rendition” — CBS Original Series FBI, scheduled to air on Monday, October 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

At the end of “FBI” Season 8, fans were shocked to find out that OA was fired. However, that turned into a twist to set up the ninth season. OA has been called in on a secret undercover operation, and now he’s going to be embedded deep inside Anna Vorpe’s operation. Only Maggie and Isobel know about this, and it’s set to lead to some severe tension between the team. However, it’s necessary to make sure OA remains as safe as possible.

Not only do Scola and Eva not know anything, but even Jubal doesn’t know about this undercover op. It’s sure to create problems with Isobel when he learns the truth, especially if OA comes to some harm.

This does mean that Maggie will get a new partner. Roland Buck III will join the series to play Special Agent Isaiah Green. It’s not clear how long he will be part of the show. There will also be some mini crossover moments with “CIA,” with Necar Zadegan guest-starring as CIA Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard.

There are 22 episodes to “FBI” Season 9. There will be a break for the winter, and we’ll be sure to keep an eye on the plans so you can be ready for the break in the schedule. Stay tuned after new episodes air for the second season of “CIA.”