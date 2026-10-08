Original Cast Reunites for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV Series for HBO: ‘The Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For’

Back in 2018, “Crazy Rich Asians” made history as the first major Hollywood studio movie in 25 years to feature a predominantly Asian cast.

The film wound up becoming big hit, ultimately raking in nearly $240 million at the box office worldwide.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Is Coming to TV

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Nearly a decade later, the story will continue, with HBO announcing it’s greenlit the one-hour original drama series “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“Based on the global bestselling books written by Kevin Kwan, the series will pick up after the events of the blockbuster film that became the highest-grossing Hollywood studio romantic comedy at the North American box office in nearly a decade,” declares HBO’s announcement.

Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside fellow EPs Kwan, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Jon M. Chu, who directed the film.

Series regulars will include Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Ronny Chieng, with Michelle Yeoh onboard on a recurring basis.

The Next Chapter

“We are so excited that Adele and the team behind the history-making film are bringing the next chapter of this story to life. Constance, Henry, Ronny, and Michelle are global superstars, and we know the passionate fans of the film and megahit novels can’t wait to see more. We’re glad to be in partnership with this talented producing team and cast,” said Casey Bloys, co-chair and chief content officer, Skydance Direct-To-Consumer

“From a bestselling novel to a blockbuster film and now television, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ has solidified its place as one of the most beloved stories in popular culture. Kevin Kwan created an irresistible world filled with the perfect blend of glitz, humor, and heart, and the talented Adele Lim returns to adapt this renowned tale for a new television audience. We are equally thrilled to welcome Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh back to reprise their iconic roles. We can’t wait to bring this series to life with our partners at HBO,” added Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks.

‘The Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For’

It’s a ‘Crazy Rich’ family reunion!” shared showruner Lim. “This series is the sequel we’ve been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan’s brilliant books. Getting to work with the original creative team with the support and vision of HBO and Warner Bros. Television has been a dream. Our writers room is humming and we can’t wait to share what we’ve come up with.”

Also adding a comment was author Kwan. “I am thrilled that the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ family is getting back together thanks to HBO and Warner Bros. Television. Our incredible fans around the world have been patiently waiting for this, and it will be worth the wait! Getting to see my stories and characters come to life with the breathing room of an HBO series is a dream come true, and I am so excited to experience the magic that Adele, Jon, Nina, Brad, our amazing writers and iconic cast will create,” Kwan said.

“Eight years ago, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ changed my life, and I got to make it with the most creative and hilarious group of people I’ve ever known,” stated Chu. “Since then, this cast has become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers and even an Oscar winner, so bringing everyone back together feels like coming home. It’s been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie, and I can’t wait to share what comes next. Finally, I get to answer the question I’ve been asked almost every day for eight years: ‘When are we getting the sequel?’ Well… bok bok [expletive], we’re back.”