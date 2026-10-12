3 Underrated Halloween-Themed Movies That Will Actually Scare You

October is the best time of year to catch up on horror movies. From the weather to the decorations, it just feels right to watch scary movies.

It’s even better when you can find a good scary movie that takes place during Halloween. There are dozens upon dozens of Halloween-themed movies, but not all of them are scary. Nobody is watching “Hocus Pocus” to get scared. Even classics like “Halloween” have lost a lot of luster due to so many people watching them every year.

We’re here to give you some Halloween-themed horror movie recommendations that don’t just take place during the holiday, but may actually scare you in the process.

3. Cobweb

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There are a lot of bad Halloween-themed horror movies out there. It can be hard to sift through the duds. “Cobweb” flew under the radar in 2023. It only has 58% on Rotten Tomatoes and wasn’t a huge hit at the box office. However, it’s one of the most underrated Halloween horror movies ever.

“Cobweb” is about a young boy who starts to hear a knocking in his house and starts to investigate. There’s something off with his parents, played by Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr, which only causes the boy to question things further.

What seems like a generic haunted house thriller at first turns into something completely different. It has moments of true horror but also some really fun over-the-top aspects. “Cob web” is currently available to stream for free on the Fandango website.

2. Haunt

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What’s more Halloween than a haunted house? The problem is that most haunted house movies aren’t very good. “Haunt” is a movie that seems like it should’ve been a big hit. It was produced by Eli Roth and directed by the duo who wrote “A Quiet Place.” It also has a great premise of a group of friends going to an extreme haunted house on Halloween, only to find out that it might not all be an act.

It even has good reviews. Regardless, though hardly anybody saw “Haunt” in theaters, it should be a Halloween staple for many horror fans. The film is filled with interesting twists and turns, intense gore and some really tense scenes. “Haunt” won’t be for the weak. The film gets really intense in moments. It’s not scary in the way that “Cobweb” is. It’s just really uncomfortable to watch in parts. It is currently free to stream on Tubi.

1. Hell House LLC

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Found footage horror movies are a dime a dozen, but what about a found footage horror movie that’s combined with a haunted maze movie? “Hell House LLC” plays like a real documentary. Unlike films like “The Blair Witch Project” or “Paranormal Activity,” “Hell House LLC” includes talking heads and expert commentary on what happens in the film.

The movie is about a group of friends who run a haunted house business, and every year, they find a new haunted house to build a maze out of. Unfortunately, this time, they actually ended up doing the maze at a real haunted house. Found footage movies can be gimmicky, but this does a great job of creating actually scary sequences.

Also, if you like the first one, there are four more films in the franchise. “Hell House LLC” is free to watch on YouTube.