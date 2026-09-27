Fans Joke Alyson Hannigan ‘Cloned’ Her Daughters in New Photos

Family is everything to “American Pie” star Alyson Hannigan. She and her husband, Alexis Denisof, are the parents of two teenage daughters. During her run on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32, she frequently talked about her family, who proudly attended several performances.

As the girls grow up, fans can’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between them and their mother. After Alyson Hannigan posted new photos from a family outing, many fans joked that she cloned her daughters instead of giving birth.

Alyson Hannigan Enjoys a Day Out With the Family

Alyson Hannigan met her future husband, Alexis Denisof, while working on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The couple quickly fell in love and married in 2003.

The couple welcomed their oldest daughter, Satyana Marie Denisof, on March 24, 2009. Their younger daughter, Keeva Jane Denisof, was born on May 23, 2012. This year, the girls celebrated their 17th and 14th birthdays, respectively.

Though the girls are still teenagers, it’s clear they bear a strong resemblance to their famous mother.

Alyson Hannigan and her family had a blast on a recent outing and couldn’t wait to share the highlights with fans.

“Had the BEST time at the @jellycat event 🧸 We had so much fun and I could not be more grateful for this custom Jellycat manicure by my daughter @satyana_art. Safe to say she’s the true artist in our family! 🩷” the actress shared on Instagram.

Hannigan attached several photos and clips from the outing. Fans caught glimpses of Satyana and Keeva and couldn’t believe how much they resembled their mother.

“You didn’t have kids, you had clones, my love! ❤️” one viewer quipped.

“Your daughter looks more like you than you do 🔥” another pointed out.

“Talking about your mini me twin!” someone else added.

The Girls Aren’t Fans of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Though Alyson Hannigan has an impressive television and film resume, she’s perhaps best known for playing Lily Aldrin on “How I Met Your Mother.”

While speaking to Us Weekly in 2024, Hannigan revealed that her daughters aren’t big fans of the show. Ultimately, they don’t like seeing their parents pretend to be romantically involved with other people.

“I accidentally traumatized them by showing them a video that my husband had done when he was, like, 17,” the actress confessed. “He’s a little teenager. He’s adorable, but [his character is] trying to catch this girl’s eye at the arcade. And something happened when they watched that where they didn’t like seeing their dad — even though he is a teenager, looks nothing like he does now — flirting with somebody else.”

Jason Segel played Alyson Hannigan’s onscreen husband on “How I Met Your Mother.” Though the girls understand it’s just pretend, they don’t care for seeing their parents have another partner.

“And they immediately were like, ‘Hmm, we don’t wanna watch ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ Because I’m married to somebody else, and something just switched where they don’t wanna see us with anyone else,” Hannigan explained.