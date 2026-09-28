Candace Cameron Bure is a Grandma at 50 — Her 1st Grandbaby Was Born Weighing Just 3 Pounds

Candace Cameron Bure just became a grandma, sooner than she expected! The 90s icon and Great American Family star’s son, Lev Bure, announced on September 27, 2026, that his wife, Elliott Bure, gave birth 10 weeks early to their baby boy, whom they named Bond Leo.

Candace, who is competing on the current season of FOX’s “Special Forces” and came in third on season 18 of “Dancing with the Stars,” is over the moon about baby Bond’s arrival, but has kept his arrival a secret for nearly six weeks.

Posting a photo of his and Elliott’s hands on baby Bond, dressed in a cream sweater set, Lev wrote in an Instagram post, “Welcome baby boy!!!! Bond was born 10 weeks early at exactly 3 lbs and was transferred immediately to the NICU — through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later, we finally brought our miracle boy home!!”

Candace Cameron Bure Calls Her 1st Grandson Also Called Baby Bond a ‘Miracle Baby’

Lev continued his post by thanking “the entire staff of nurses and doctors who took the most incredible care of our baby, and to our community who we couldn’t have done any of it without!”

He ended his celebratory post with, “thank you Jesus for every answered prayer!!!!! we are blessed beyond measure!!!!”

Candace, who has long looked forward to being called “Candy Gram” by her grandkids, jumped into the comment section right away and wrote, “Bond Leo is a miracle baby 😭🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️ Our hearts could not be more full of love. You and Lev are the most amazing parents – and we are here for every minute of it 🙌🏼❤️ We love you all sooooooo much 💙🩵💙”

Candace’s daughter Natasha Perry, who’s also expecting her first baby with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, commented, “Perfect boy!!!! My heart 😭🧸🫶🏼 We love Bond”

Danica McKellar, who followed Candace from Hallmark Channel to Great American Family in 2021, wrote, “Oh my goodness!! Congratulations and sending prayers upon prayers for baby’s continued health and thriving!!! ❤️🙏”

Melissa Coulier, wife of Candace’s Full House co-star Dave Coulier, wrote, “So happy that Bond is finally home and you all get to enjoy one another in your space. Sending you all so much love!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Candace Cameron Bure Has Said She Wants to Be a ‘Fun’ Grandma

Getty Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, with their kids Lev, Maksim and Natasha in 2016 at the premiere of Netflix’s “Fuller House”

In May 2026, Natasha announced that she was pregnant and three weeks later, Lev and Elliott revealed publicly that they were expecting their first baby, too.

Candace posted a photo of Lev and Elliott at the time and wrote on Instagram, “Are you KIDDING?!! Another grandbaby on the way 🥹!!!!! Does life get any better?!!! CandyGram x2 = fully ignited 🍭💖👶🏼. Congratulations Lev and @elliottpbure 🎈, we are still pinching ourselves!! 🥰”

Back in 2024, Candace told Us Weekly, “I’m defending my grandma name. Nobody likes it except me and I wanted to be Candy Gram. I just thought that was cute. My son doesn’t think so. I think he’s like, ‘You’re just sticking with Grandma Candace.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ Maybe Grammy. Something like that, I don’t know.”