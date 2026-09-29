Tiffani Thiessen Pays Respects to Dennis Haskins, ‘He Was in Our Corner’

“Saved by the Bell” actor Dennis Haskins passed away on September 27, 2026, at 75.

As news of his passing spread, many “Saved by the Bell” alums shared kind words and fond memories of Haskins. Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies remembered him as a kind man and an excellent example for the young actors on set.

Now, Tiffani Thiessen has penned her own emotional tribute. See what she had to say about the late Dennis Haskins.

Tiffani Thiessen Remembers Dennis Haskins

Dennis Haskins played Principal Belding on “Saved by the Bell” from 1989 through 1993 on NBC. He reprised his role on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” from 1993 through 2000. During his time on the show, he became well acquainted with the young stars.

Tiffani Thiessen has nothing but kind words to say about her co-star.

“Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner. I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B,” Thiessen captioned a new Instagram post memorializing the late actor.

Plenty of fans left their condolences and well wishes for Haskins’ loved ones. A few wrote kind words for the “Saved by the Bell” cast as a whole.

“In our hearts, he was everyone’s principal, ❤️” one fan sweetly wrote.

“It’s always a relief to hear from a child actor that an adult was good to them on a set,” another thoughtfully added.

“Sad day for us 90s kids,” someone else chimed in.

Mario Lopez Remembers His Onscreen Principal

Mario Lopez penned his own heartfelt tribute to his on-screen principal after the news became public.

“Heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins,” Lopez mourned the loss of his friend. “He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set. If you knew him, you loved him—and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family. ❤️”

“Hey, Hey, Hey. What’s going on here? Rest in Peace Mr. B…” a fan wrote, quoting Mr. Belding’s catchphrase.

Haskins’ Representative Issues a Statement

TMZ confirmed Dennis Haskins passed away on September 27, though the cause of death isn’t yet publicly known.

“It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans,” Haskins’ agent, Jay Schachter, told the outlet. “He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

Our hearts go out to Dennis Haskins’ friends and family as they mourn his passing.