‘Saved by the Bell’ Actor Passes Away at 75- He Will Be Missed

Fans of the beloved 1990s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” are mourning the passing of actor Dennis Haskins. Haskins portrayed Principal Richard Belding on the popular show and also appeared in several other projects, including “Z True Love Long Island.” The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native was 75.

TMZ confirmed the news of Haskins’ passing on September 28. His agent, Jay Schachter, issued a statement to the outlet. He said, “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans.”

Getty Dennis Haskins

Regarding Haskins’ relationship with his fanbase, his agent said, “He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

Tributes Are Pouring In For ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dennis Haskins

Haskins appeared in all 86 episodes of the original “Saved by the Bell” series as Principal Richard Belding. Over the course of the show, his catchphrase became “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?” as he attempted to keep Zach Morris and the rest of the students at Bayside on track. Because of this, many of his fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to his legacy.

One person said, “I had the honor of driving this guy one time. We were in the car for about two hours and became friends. Just an outgoing normal guy. What a pleasure to meet him. Rip Mr. Balding.”