‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Shocks Fans with Amazing Abs at 52

Zack Morris has still got it!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar rose to fame on the ’90s TV series “Saved By the Bell,” playing Bayside High’s resident cool kid alongside co-stars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and the late Dustin Diamond.

In June 2026, the now-52-year-old actor proved he still has what it takes to turn Kelly Kapowski’s head by shocking fans with his incredibly ripped physique at a recent promotional event for his upcoming TV series, “Bulges.”

Gosselaar’s 8-Pack Steals Spotlight

In a video shared to TikTok by @TheFilmTripper, Gosselaar was spotted at 2026 Bell Media Upfronts in Toronto, Canada.

The footage shows the actor taking the stage in a pair of blue short shorts, knee-high socks, and a crop top with the name of his new TV series, “Bulges,” on the front. Thanks to the ridiculously high cut of his shirt, Gosselaar’s rippling abs were in full view as he danced and blew kisses as the audience.

“ok zack morris I didn’t know you still played like that,” the content creator who posted the video captioned her post.

Fans in the comments were equally impressed, leaving messages including, ” Good grief he ain’t no joke,” “Awooogaaa,” and “The gasp I gusped omg 😳.”

Details on Gosselaar’s New Series

“Bulges” is described by Deadline as a “workplace buddy comedy.”

According to a press release from Bell Media, the show “follows the lovably eccentric staff at an iconic and once-thriving all-male, not-so-family friendly restaurant called Bulges in Niagara Falls, Ont., as they embrace friendship, juggle complicated love lives, and fend off ruthless cross-town rivals…all while sporting booty shorts that are tight in all the right places.”

Vice-President of Global Content at Bell Media said the tone of the titular establishment was “if Hooters was designed for women,” with Gosselaar starring as one of its employees. The show is a follow-up to a 2024 special, “The Dessert Presents: St. Bulges Day,” and will air on Crave.

The series was picked up for eight 30-minute episodes and will also star Shane Cunningham, Isabella Campbell, Tommy Schoenith, Mike Veerman, Bryson McBain, Jillian Smart, Chris Robinson, Kevin Hanchard, Renzo Garcia, Boomer Phillips, and Tom Henry. Production is already underway.

Gosselaar spoke with Canadian outlet eTalk at the event, where he was asked about his wardrobe.

“For me, it was just, ‘Let’s go shorter,’ and I kept saying to them, ‘We need to bring it up,'” he told the outlet. “We wear these kind of crop tops. I’m like, ‘Higher, higher, higher!'”

“And the shorts need to come higher, too,” he added. “So that’s my character. The first time you wear these, it’s eye-opening.”

Co-star Cunningham pointed out Gosselaar’s 8-pack, saying the actor wanted his top “higher for a reason.”

“It’s all prosthetics and fillers and things like that,” quipped Gosselaar, “so we really went to town with the plastic surgery. It’s just all manipulated.”

“Thanks goes to your surgeon,” joked Cunningham.

No word yet on whether the series will also air in the United States.