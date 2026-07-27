More Details About Travis Kelce’s Wedding Ring Revealed

Weeks after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding, jewelry experts have revealed new details about the NFL star’s wedding ring.

Although the former “The Voice” mentor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have yet to share official photos from their big day, they have already been photographed wearing their wedding bands during recent public outings,

Most recently, Kelce’s longtime friend and trainer, Cris Carter, shared a photo of him sporting what appears to be his wedding band.

Jewelry Experts Break Down the Details of Travis Kelce’s Wedding Ring

And while the image isn’t the clearest, jewelry experts say it’s enough to reveal that Kelce opted for a timeless wedding band.

“It’s very simple,” Steph Mazuera, founder of the namesake jewelry brand specializing in made-to-order engagement rings, told ELLE. “Rather than choosing a design that makes a statement, Travis appears to have opted for a piece that will never feel dated.”

Angie Kennedy, VP of merchandising at Zales, noted that Kelce “appears to be wearing a classic yellow gold wedding band with a wider, more substantial silhouette. The band has a smooth, polished finish and a softly rounded profile.”

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Kelce’s wedding ring also appears to be on the wider side, according to experts. Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, believes Kelce opted for a classic comfort-fit wedding band.

Based on the available photos, she estimated that the ring measures “between 5 and 6 millimeters” in width.

Lauren Boc, founder and CEO of Hera Fine Jewelry, reached a similar conclusion. She described the band as “fairly wide” and estimated it to be “around 6 mm or maybe a bit more.”

“A substantial band is popular with our male clients seeking a more masculine or modern look, which fits with his personal style,” Boc added.

Meanwhile, Mazuera shared the same observations, adding, “From what we can see, it appears to be a classic 5 to 6 mm domed band, most likely in 18K yellow gold. It’s a classic style with softly rounded edges that has been a staple in men’s wedding bands for decades.”

Travis Kelce’s Wedding Ring Estimated Price

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Experts believe Kelce’s wedding band carries a more modest price tag than Swift’s intricate engagement ring.

“A wedding band like this can vary significantly in price depending on who made it and how it’s constructed,” Mazuera told ELLE. “With classic gold bands, much of the cost comes down to the weight and thickness of the ring. A heavier band crafted by a luxury jeweler will naturally command a higher price. I would expect a ring like this to fall somewhere in the $2,000 to $6,000 range.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy estimated that Kelce’s wedding band is worth between $1,100 and $1,400, depending on its gold weight, karat, and whether it was custom-made.

“What stands out is the confidence of its simplicity,” Kennedy added. “Rather than choosing diamonds or intricate detailing, which would feel aligned with his bold style, Travis selected what appears to be a timeless yellow gold band.”