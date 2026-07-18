Travis Kelce’s Wedding Ring Revealed in Latest Photo

Travis Kelce was spotted wearing his wedding ring in public for the first time since marrying Taylor Swift in a lavish Madison Square Garden ceremony.

On Friday, the NFL star was photographed heading to training in Florida, wearing what looked like a gold wedding band.

In the photos shared by Deuxmoi, Swift’s husband can be seen wearing a black Nike short-sleeved shirt matched with black camo-print shorts and black sneakers.

The three-time Super Bowl champion carried a large duffel bag and a water bottle as he headed to training. Kelce also appeared to be wearing a simple gold wedding band.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Previously Showed Off Wedding Rings

It may not have been the first public sighting of Kelce’s wedding band. Last week, reports claimed that he and Swift were spotted wearing their rings at the wedding of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk in Southern California.

While fans couldn’t get a good look at the NFL star’s wedding ring, there was a better view of Swift’s in the photos from the event.

In a photo reshared by the official “kelcebrothers” Instagram account, the former “The Voice” mentor posed with the newlyweds, with Kelce wrapping his arm around her waist.

The wedding band, which appeared to be covered in diamonds, quickly became the center of attention.

Accentuating Swift’s wedding band is her engagement ring, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Honeymoon

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly house hunting in New York City.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce reportedly enjoyed a whirlwind honeymoon at Palm Beach, Florida, per the Daily Mail.

The couple was photographed emerging from Swift’s private jet, alongside their rumored pet dog, after landing at President Donald J Trump International Airport.

Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack previously reported that Swift and Kelce have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep their honeymoon plans under wraps.

“The honeymoon is locked down tighter than the wedding,” the insider claimed. “Taylor and Travis don’t want anyone knowing where they’ll be or when. They’ve told almost no one.”

The outlet also reported that the newlyweds are planning an extravagant “three-week escape spanning multiple continents.”

“It’s the ultimate bucket-list honeymoon,” the source added. “Every stop has been chosen for luxury, privacy, and unforgettable experiences. The schedule is flexible, and they’re prepared to change plans at a moment’s notice if they feel they’re attracting too much attention.”

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The insider continued, “Taylor has lived her life in public for nearly two decades. She wants this trip to belong to just the two of them.”

Now that they are married, Swift and Kelce are reportedly searching for their first shared home in New York City.

A source told Naughty But Nice that the couple is searching for a new home in downtown Manhattan, prioritizing “privacy, security, space to entertain, and room for the family they hope to build.”

“This isn’t about buying the most expensive address in New York,” the source explained. “It’s about finding the place where they’ll celebrate holidays, host friends, raise children, and build a marriage. Every decision is being made together.”