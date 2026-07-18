Kathy Griffin, 65, Soaks Up Hawaii in a Bold Red Bikini Moment: ‘Iconic Queen’

Summer is in full swing, and celebrities are making the most of their getaways. Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin is soaking up the Hawaii sunshine, letting fans in on her luxury island escape. The 65-year-old shared a new vacation photo from the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, posing in a red bikini on the balcony of her oceanfront suite.

Kathy Griffin Enjoys a Sun-Soaked Escape in Hawaii

In the playful shot, Griffin stood on top of a table with one hand on her hip and the other raised above her head. With palm trees, blue skies, and the ocean behind her, the “My Life on the D-List” star looked relaxed, confident, and fully in vacation mode.

Getty Kathy Griffin

Her signature red hair was styled in loose waves as she showed off her toned figure and breezy tropical style. Fans quickly filled the comments with support for Griffin’s bright, carefree getaway post.”Fantastic!!! Love the room and your fabulousness,” one fan wrote. “I love you, you iconic Queen,” another added.

A third summed up the mood simply, writing, “Hawaii looks amazing on you.”

Kathy Griffin Praises Her Luxury Hotel Stay

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Griffin also gave followers a look inside her suite, sharing a video tour of the space while making it clear the praise was entirely her own. “This is not an ad, but if you watched my YouTube show this week, I talked about my recent trip to Hawaii,” she wrote.

“OMG you guys, I love all Four Seasons, but this property was incredible, and my room was to die for.”

The comedian went on to rave about the resort’s service and new Club Lounge, joking that she “may have eaten all the free cookies”.

“I loved everything about it, and can’t wait to come back,” Griffin added, before throwing in a very on-brand disclaimer: “I did not get paid to do this, even though I’m desperately trying to be a sell-out.”

Griffin’s vacation update lands in the middle of a packed year for the comedian, who’s kept up a steady touring schedule with her “New Face, New Tour” stand-up show.

She launched the tour back in November 2025 and has since added more dates that stretch across the U.S. through the end of 2026, with stops planned in Las Vegas, New York, Washington, Atlanta and Chicago.

Kathy Griffin Recently Addressed Boyfriend Speculation

Griffin’s Hawaii update came about a week after she stirred conversation with an Instagram post that appeared to show her holding hands with a younger blond man in New York City.

The photo showed Griffin and the 22-year-old outside the Shubert Theatre as they got into a car. Griffin wore a black dress and heels, while the man was dressed in a black polo and black pants.

“He’s 22. Have at it, internet,” Griffin captioned the post.

Still, the comedian later told followers that the photo was not a relationship hard launch. Instead, she said the man had been helping with security while she was in New York.

“He was helping me with security during my trip to NYC. But …what if I were? The reactions were fascinating,” she wrote.

Griffin added, “You guys know me. Always workin’,” turning the online buzz into another very Griffin-style punchline.