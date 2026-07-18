‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for the Week of July 20-24, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of July 20 to 24 reveal that Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) interview worsens the Forrester-Spencer feud.

“Logan’s trying to steal our thunder. It’s thievery!” Eric declares on-air.

“Don’t speak about my mother that way,” Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) mutters.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) apologizes. “You wanted this war!” Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells her sister.

“I’m so terribly sorry,” Katie apologizes in tears.

Eric gets caught in the middle of Will and RJ Forrester’s (Brayan Nicoletti) feud.

“You’re going nowhere with Electra,” Eric warns Will. “To hell with that old man. I’ll do what I want.” Will replies.

“Old man? Who you calling old man?” RJ lunges at Will as Eric tries to stop them.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, July 20:

The Forrester couture line takes center stage.

A wave of emotion leaves Eric struggling to keep his composure.

Deacon dares to believe that Sheila may have finally turned over a new leaf.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 21:

Eric gets caught in the crosshairs of Will and R.J.’s feud.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 22:

R.J. stands up for his family.

The Spencer versus Forrester rivalry gets more heated.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 23:

CBS Steffy Forrester, Ridge Forrester, and Zende Forrester

The Forresters draw a firm line, making their stance on Will and Electra crystal clear.

The Logan sisters attempt to make peace.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, July 24:

Dylan steps in to support Will as he struggles with the fallout from recent events.

Katie and Eric discuss past actions.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Heather Tom as Katie Logan Spencer)

(Heather Tom as Katie Logan Spencer) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, and Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester)

(Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, and Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester) Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton)

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, July 13: Will turns to Bill for guidance; Sheila pleads with Finn for another chance.

Tuesday, July 14: Daphne receives devastating news; Jessica encourages Dylan to make her move.

Wednesday, July 15: Will is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra; Steffy offers Daphne comfort and support.

Thursday, July 16: Ridge and Eric hope the latest Couture showing will shift attention away from Logan; Will attempts to get through to Electra; Carter and Daphne’s marriage is tested like never before.

Friday, July 17: Steffy and Finn find themselves at a defining crossroads; Eric draws a hard line, demanding Will stay away from his family; The women at Bikini try to help Will move on.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.