Will General Hospital’s Lulu Find Unexpected Love with This Person?

With the departure of General Hospital’s Cassius Faison (Ryan Paevey) from the show’s canvas (for now at least), Port Charles sees yet another heartbreak. This time, Lulu (Alexa Havins) is the one down in the dumps, as she learned “Nathan” was actually Cassius, and the man she fell in love with was a complete stranger.

However, fans of the soap shouldn’t cry for the resilient Spencer, as there’s a possibility she can find love right around the corner. And no, this isn’t about a Lulu and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) reunion. Show writers have seemingly tabled that since she woke up from her coma. Plus, clues continue to be dropped that a Dante and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) pairing is on the way. So if not Lulu and Dante, then who?

Could Lulu & Jason Be General Hospital’s Next Power Couple?

ABC

Yes, you read correctly, Lulu and Jason (Steve Burton). At first glance, this may seem odd. But it could be their children that ultimately bring them together. Let’s start with Rocco (Finn Carr). Jason sacrificed his freedom for Rocco, taking the wrap for shooting Cullum (Andrew Hawkes) and going to a WSB prison. Lulu likely has a very heatlhy amount of gratitude to Jason for protecting her son.

Now, Jason’s sacrifice and Rocco’s acquiescence have left Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) fuming. Danny has been rather upset with Rocco because the young Falconeri let Danny’s father go to prison for something he did. The teens were like brothers, so Lulu and Jason may have to step in as parents to try to patch up the brotherhood. If Lulu and Jason come together to fix things, the adults will be placed into each other’s orbits a lot more.

It should be noted that as much as Lulu needs a fresh start romantically, so does Jason. Whatever he had going on with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) may have contained sparks, but it’s taken too long to get off the ground. Plus, Jason has returned to Port Charles as a “changed man,” who wants to prioritize Danny and keep him safe. Jason even appears to be one step from telling Sonny (Maurice Benard) he’s leaving the mob for good. Britt tends to bring a certain amount of danger and trouble with her, so Jason may need to pivot. Britt also seems to be doing chemistry screen tests with newcomer Dr. Tristan Roberts (Dean Geyer).

The Fallout from a Lulu and Jason Romance

ABC LAURA WRIGHT, ALEXA HAVINS

Now, the most intriguing potential reaction to Lulu and Jason becoming an item comes from two women already mentioned — Britt and Carly. Lulu and Britt loathe one another, so Lulu hooking up with her ex would certainly add fuel to the fire of hatred between the two. But hey, that could make for more snide remarks and shady scenes for General Hospital viewers to enjoy.

Then there’s Carly. Let’s face it, Carly has never really played well with any of Jason’s love interests. Although she and Sam (Kelly Monaco) eventually became friends, that took time, arguments, and slaps between them before that happened. How would Carly take the news that her younger cousin may find love with her best friend? It would likely be hard for Carly to just refer to her usual Hate Playbook with someone she loves and is related to. Carly and Lulu may not be on the best of terms now because of Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), but they’re likely to patch things up.

Dante is also probably going to feel a way about his ex moving on with Jason. But to be fair, Lulu moving on with anyone would probably bother him. Oh, and how funny would a Jason and Lulu romance be, considering Dante was once heavily involved with Sam?