Taylor Swift Looked Like ‘Real-Life Princess’ Says ‘Starstruck’ Wedding Guest

While of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to publicly share photos from their Madison Square Garden wedding, some guests who were in attendance are sharing their recollections of what took place when the couple exchanged vows.

One such guest is model Camille Kostek, longtime girlfriend of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

A Vision in Custom Dior

Kostek recetly spoke with People, and raved about Swift’s stunning bridal gown.

“She literally was like a real-life princess in her custom Dior,” Kostek shared of Swift’s impeccable taste.

According to People, Taylor’s bespoke gown was designed by Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson, boasting a “long veil and train” and a classic look.

Per the outlet, the former mentor on “The Voice” accented the gown with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry. Meanwhile, the groom wore a custom white tux, also from Dior.

Starstruck By a Pretty Woman

Referencing the star-studded guest list, Kostek recalled encountering wall-to-wall celebrities.

Of all those stars, however, she admitted there was one in particular who left her completely and utterly speechless.

“Julia Roberts — I absolutely was starstruck,” Kostek admitted. “Even thinking about her, I lose my train of thought. She’s amazing.”

Rob Gronkowski Has Also Dished On the Wedding

Kostek’s other half has also opened up about attending the wedding, with Rob Gronkowski dishing details on his soccer-themed podcast, “The Other Football.”

As Gronkowski recalled, arriving at the Madison Square Garden was no mean feat, given the traffic jam created by an armada of limosuines circling the venue to drop off guests.

“It was the most amount of black cars I’ve ever seen going into MSG. It was five blocks of black cars in a row,” he recalled.

Gronk, however, saw an opportunity to make use of this otherwise wasted time by watching the World Cup soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde while waiting to be dropped off.

“I’m like, ‘Heck no, I ain’t just sitting here doing nothing. Let’s put that game on the screen,” he quipped. “That got me prepared for the wedding, because that’s one of the best games you could have possibly watched.”

A ‘Top-Notch Wedding’

Finally making it into Madison Square Garden, Gronkowski admitted he couldn’t help but be impressed.

“It was top notch,” he said of the wedding.“Hats off to Taylor and Trav.”

Awkward Wedding Moment

Gronkowski and Kostek have been a couple for more than a decade, first meeting back in 2013 and taking their romance public in 2015. The two have remained a couple ever since, although have famously not yet gotten engaged.

Given the longevity of their relationship, Gronkowski lamented that attending a wedding with one’s longtime partner can be something of a minefield as the occasion tends to make others question when he’s gonna put a ring on it.

“[Weddings] encourage everyone to ask when you’re popping the question right in front of your significant other,” he observed while discussing the nuptials on his podcast.

“So it’s a lot of encouragement,” he added, “it’s no doubt about it.”