Ariana Grande Performs in NYC as Ricky Alvarez Watches From Crowd

Ricky Alvarez appeared to be Ariana Grande’s biggest fan during her latest New York City concert.

Ricky attended Ariana’s “Eternal Sunshine Tour” show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on July 18. Video obtained by TMZ showed the dancer and photographer smiling, singing and dancing as Ariana performed “Imperfect for You.”

The appearance came days after reports that Ariana and Ricky had rekindled their romance nearly 10 years after ending their original relationship. Neither Ariana nor Ricky has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Ricky Alvarez Supported Ariana From the Audience

Ricky appeared to know every word as he watched Ariana perform for the packed crowd.

His appearance added to growing speculation surrounding the former couple. Ricky previously attended Ariana’s birthday concert in Austin, Texas, on June 26.

At the time, sources told TMZ that they were friends and that Ariana had invited several people to celebrate her birthday. Their relationship reportedly became romantic again in the weeks that followed. Sources told People that Ariana and Ricky were reconnecting but taking things slowly.

Ariana Grande Previously Changed a Lyric About Ricky

Ricky’s Brooklyn appearance came weeks after Ariana gave him a public shoutout during her Austin concert.

While performing “Thank U, Next,” Ariana changed the original lyric, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” to a line acknowledging his continued support.

“Wrote some songs about Ricky / Know he still got my back,” she sang.

Fans spotted Ricky watching from the VIP section alongside Ariana’s family. After Ariana delivered the new lyric, her mother, Joan Grande, reportedly gave Ricky a thumbs-up, while her father, Edward Butera, shook his hand.

Ariana changed the lyric again during a later Brooklyn performance.

“Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back,” she sang, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ariana and Ricky Were Spotted Showing PDA

TMZ recently published photos of Ariana and Ricky sharing an affectionate moment during a walk through New York City.

Ariana reportedly wrapped her arm around Ricky as they walked near Lincoln Square. He was also photographed grabbing her backside before they continued through Central Park with Ariana’s dog, Toulouse.

The pictures appeared to show that their relationship had moved beyond friendship, although the couple has not made an official announcement.

Ariana and Ricky Have Stayed Friendly Over the Years

People reported that the breakup anthem song “Thank U, Next” came out in November 2018. The pair shared an exchange on Instagram after Ricky posted a funny (and sweet) video to his story. Then, Ariana reposted Ricky’s post to her own story and wrote, “Oh for sure … ty next” before adding on another slide, “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly.”

In a Zach Sang Show interview, Ariana revealed what Ricky personally told her about the song after hearing it. Grande said “Ricky loved it,” but joked, “Why’d I get the worst line?” During the interview, she responded to Ricky joking that she could have called him “trash,” but chose the “now I listen and laugh” line simply because “it didn’t work out.”