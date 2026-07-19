Spice Girls Reunite for Mel C’s Wedding in Beautiful Countryside Ceremony: See Photos

Sporty Spice is officially married!

In a beautiful countryside wedding in the Lake District in Cumbria, England, on Saturday, July 18, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, member of the Spice Girls, married her partner Chris Dingwall.

By Mel C’s side for her special day were her Spice Girls group members Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice), and Melanie “Mel B” Brown (Scary Spice). Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) reportedly couldn’t make the nuptials and instead gave Mel C one of the most valuable wedding gifts a bride could have: her dress.

According to the Daily Mail, Beckham personally designed Mel C’s wedding dress. The gorgeous number was a silk, backless gown that hugged the pop star’s petite frame. The dress was embroidered with lace flowers and designed with a short, flowing train.

In Instagram photos shared by British Vogue, Mel C held a white bouquet while posing next to her Spice Girls groupmates at the Country House Cumbria.

Spice Girls Reunite for Mel C’s Wedding

Mel B wore a blush, figure-hugging dress that cut off above her knees. Bunton wore a pink-and-white plaid pantsuit, while Horner wore a long silk skirt and matching silk top designed with pink, purple, and orange flowers.

As for the groom, Dingwall wore a classic tuxedo with a textured white button-up shirt. He also pinned a white boutonniere to his jacket.

To make the day even more special, Mel C’s daughter, Scarlett, 17, was her bridesmaid.

Mel C welcomed her daughter, Scarlett, during her relationship with Thomas Starr. PEOPLE reported. The former couple dated between 2002 and 2012.

Mel C and Chris Dingwall Met on a Dating App

Despite her longtime relationship with Starr, Mel C was never married before she met her now-husband, Dingwall, an Australian model whom she met on the dating app Raya.

In a May interview on Cosmopolitan’s “Blind Date” podcast, Mel C shared that she and Dingwall fell for each other instantly after matching from hundreds of miles away. Their first official date was in November 2023.

At the time of their first connection, Mel C was in London, while Dingwall was in Sydney. The Spice Girls bombshell told Cosmopolitan that despite igniting their relationship online, Dingwall was the quickest person she ever fell for.

“Online dating is funny, isn’t it? Online dating does that age me?” Mel C said. “Cuz you’re getting to know each other before you’ve met, right? So, I was like, ‘Oh, I like the sound of this guy!’ But then when I met him and I was like, ‘Yeah, I really like this guy.’ So, that was pretty quick.”

Mel C shared during an interview with Vogue that when Dingwall proposed to her on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, they were “a bit drunk and a bit full” after enjoying a tasting menu. As they walked back into their hotel room from dinner, Dingwall dropped to his knee and asked Mel C to marry him.

“It was beautiful, just the two of us,” Mel C told Vogue. “He couldn’t believe I was surprised, but I was floored.”