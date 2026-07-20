Popular ABC Show Undergoes a Casting Change Ahead of New Season

The “Scrubs” reboot, also billed as the 10th season of the beloved medical comedy/drama, premiered on ABC in February 2026. It saw the return of stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and more. However, now, ahead of the new season, it was announced that the series will see major casting changes, including Joel Kim Booster departing.

Variety confirmed on July 20 that not only would Kim Booster be leaving the show, but so would X Mayo. They played Dr. Kevin Park and Nurse Pippa Raymond, respectively. Additionally, Ava Bunn, who portrays Dr. Sam Tosh, will be upgraded to series regular for the upcoming season, meaning fans will see more of her character.

Getty Joel Kim Booster

The Core ‘Scrubs’ Cast Is Expected To Remain Unchanged

Getty The cast of Hulu’s “Scrubs” attend the screening at PaleyFest LA.

“Scrubs” season 11 will see the return of Braff, Faison, and Chalke in the show’s primary roles. Rounding out the cast in recurring guest-starring appearances are Neil Flynn, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Robert Maschio, as was the case in the first season of the revival series. Christa Miller will also guest star when “Scrubs” returns.

Other recurring cast members include Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Bilson, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, and Michael James Scott.

Per Variety, the official logline for the season states, “J.D., Turk and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

The ABC Series Was Well Received

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Reboots and revivals are all the rage these days, but they can’t always capture the magic of their original shows. Luckily for all involved with “Scrubs,” the new version of the beloved show became a hit with viewers and critics.

According to Deadline, the series launched with 11.36 million cross-platform viewers. This figure includes ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and digital platforms over the episode’s first five days of release.

Bill Lawrence, the show’s creator, reacted to the viewership in an interview with Deadline in March 2026. He said, “I’m so happy and grateful that anybody still cares about that show. I love the people that are in it so much, not only the old ones because I’ve talked way too much about Zach.”

Getty Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison.

He added, “And Donald and Sarah, I’ve been working with them a long time. All the new kids are great as well.” Lawrence then said, “It’s been really cool, metaphorically, to watch not only the actors, Donald, Zach and Sarah, who were the kids, be the older people, both professionally and in real life, to a new group of young actors and actresses, but even behind the scenes.”

Regarding reviews, “Scrubs” is also well received. The 10th season currently sits at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics as well as an even better 92% from audiences. The new season of the show is expected to premiere on ABC in the fall of 2026. Episodes are currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.