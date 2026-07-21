Demi Moore Wishes Her Beautiful Lookalike Middle Daughter a Happy 35th Birthday

Academy Award-winning actress and producer Demi Moore has wished her beautiful lookalike middle daughter a Happy Birthday as she turns 35.

Per People, Scout LaRue Willis was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 20, 1991. She is a singer-songwriter and, should you wish to see and hear it, her Linktree page showcases some of her work.

Compared to older sister Rumer, 37, and younger sister Tallulah, 32, she keeps a relatively low public profile. However, she does have her own Instagram account with 566,000 followers and occasionally pops up in photographs and videos on her mother’s social media.

“The Substance” and “Ghost” star Moore took to Instagram to give Scout LaRue a birthday tribute on her special day yesterday.

Demi Moore Wishes ‘Spectacular Woman’ Scout LaRue Willis a Happy Birthday

Demi Moore shared her 35th birthday message for daughter Scout LaRue Willis with her 6.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a video in which Moore sings “Happy Birthday” to Scout LaRue while her daughter affectionately hugs and kisses her.

Moore’s caption on her post begins, “Honey, I… Honey, I… am so grateful for you.”

The caption continues, “Getting to love you and watch you grow into the spectacular woman you are is one of life’s greatest gifts. You make everything brighter, lighter, and so much more beautiful just by existing.”

It concludes, “Happy Birthday, my sweet Scout LaRue. I love you endlessly.”

Of course, Moore’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it and send Scout LaRue Willis their own birthday wishes.

Instagram Users Wish ‘Super Talented’ Scout LaRue Willis a Happy Birthday

Getty Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore.

The comments section of Demi Moore’s Happy Birthday post for Scout LaRue Willis is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Those fans and followers include several familiar faces.

Famous florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh commented, “Happy Birthday @scoutlaruewillis ❤️ Love you ♥️.”

Skincare entrepreneur Keren Bartov wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @scoutlaruewillis ! Love you🤍.”

“Believer” movie producer Heather Parry said, “Happy birthday @scoutlaruewillis ❤️🎂.”

One of Moore’s followers noted, “She sounds like a modern day Janis Joplin. Super talented gal and I hope Scout has such a lovely birthday 🤘.”

Another Moore fan said, “Thank you for birthing her, & yourself despite every invitation to spiral down & out. You are both shining. Scout’s voice heals me.”

Someone else wrote, “OH MY GOD 😭😭😭 CUTIES CUTIES CUTIES.”

“I got the honor of seeing your baby Scout doing her thing last week @yaamava – beautiful and such a talent & sweet stage presence! Mama must be sooo proud 👑🙌😭🥰,” commented another person.

One individual noticed the aesthetic similarities between mother and daughter and said, “Genetics really said copy and paste 😭🧬.”

Finally, another Instagram user proclaimed, “Happy Birthday to the one & Only Scout LaRue ❤️. Demi can sing , Lots of Happy Love here with Mammy & Daughter ❤️.”

We’d like to send our best wishes to Scout LaRue Willis as she celebrates her 35th birthday. We hope she has the most amazing day spending quality time with her nearest and dearest.