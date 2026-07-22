Inside Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant’s Romantic Honeymoon After Nearly a Year

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant are finally getting the honeymoon they had been waiting for.

Nearly one year after saying “I do,” the “Dancing With the Stars” couple finally took the romantic honeymoon they had to postpone after their August 2025 wedding. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant opened up about finally celebrating with a Caribbean getaway after work commitments delayed their trip.

“It was just so amazing,” Durant told the outlet. “The island was stunning. We just can’t believe that it’s real.”

For Stewart, the getaway was everything they had hoped for. She described the vacation as romantic from beginning to end, highlighting a sunset dinner on the beach, a relaxing spa day and quiet moments together in their room, complete with a private plunge pool. Surrounded by Saint Vincent’s lush rainforests and coastline, the couple finally enjoyed uninterrupted time together after months of busy schedules.

The honeymoon had been delayed almost immediately after their wedding. Stewart revealed she met her Season 34 celebrity partner on “Dancing With the Stars” just two days after tying the knot, leaving little opportunity for the pair to celebrate before heading back to work.

Their Long-Awaited Escape Was Worth the Wait

While the honeymoon came later than expected, Stewart and Durant agreed it was worth the wait.

Durant admitted that long distance “is never easy,” but said they have learned to make the most of every chance they get to be together. He described the vacation as a time of “ultimate connection,” explaining that they fully support each other’s careers while making their relationship a priority.

Stewart shared a similar perspective, saying the two uninterrupted weeks reminded her how much comfort Durant brings to her life.

“Daniel makes my life, long distance, hard moments, he just makes it easier, calm and OK,” she told the outlet. “Yes, our lives are crazy, but when we get that time together, like these last two weeks, it’s amazing.”

As they approach their first anniversary, Stewart said marriage hasn’t changed their relationship but has strengthened their commitment to building a life together.

From Ballroom Partners to Husband and Wife

The honeymoon marked another milestone for a couple whose relationship began on Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022. What started as a dance partnership grew into a friendship before eventually becoming a romance, leading to an engagement in 2023 and their wedding the following year.

Earlier this year, the couple told People they hope to one day show their future children the footage of the moment they first met on “Dancing With the Stars,” calling it one of the most special parts of their love story.

Their relationship also deepened during the competition as Stewart learned American Sign Language to communicate directly with Durant, who is deaf. The couple has said the experience helped strengthen their bond while allowing them to connect without relying on an interpreter.

Now, with Durant wrapping up his run in the musical “Elephant Shoes” and Stewart preparing for another season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the newlyweds are returning to work after finally taking the honeymoon they had dreamed about.

“We just feel so full in our hearts and connected and ready to be back into the world and process that together,” Durant told Us Weekly.