Sitcom With Rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Canceled After 1 Season

Fans of the Tracy Morgan-led comedy series “Crutch” are in an uproar after the series was canceled after a single season on Paramount+. This comes after the show premiered in November, serving as a spin-off of the beloved CBS comedy series, “The Neighborhood.”

Deadline confirmed the news of “Crutch” being canceled by Paramount+ on July 24. As the outlet noted, this came after cast options for the series ran out last year, meaning it was unlikely the show would have returned for another season. Plus, the Paramount merger also worsened the situation.

The official logline for the show reads, “Francois ‘Frank’ Crutchfield (Morgan), who goes by ‘Crutch,’ is a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son (Fowler) and free-spirited daughter (Mitchell) move back into the family home.”

‘Crutch’ Had Solid Reviews

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As mentioned, “Crutch” premiered on Paramount+ in November 2025 as a spin-off of the hit CBS show, “The Neighborhood.” This came after the eight-episode season was filmed in 2024 in front of a live studio audience.

Regarding reviews, the Morgan-led series was a hit with critics, garnering an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul and Finn Maloney also starred in the show.

Tracy Morgan Discussed The Show

Getty Tracy Morgan attends “The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins” New York Screening.

Morgan opened up about the show in an interview with PEOPLE, saying it mirrored his life in some ways. According to him, “It’s 100 percent me because I’m just mimicking my dad. My older brother moved back in with my father, and that was sort of a battle, but a teachable moment.

Imagine Simba moving back in with Mufasa. Who’s the Lion King? My father had to go about it a graceful way, let my brother know he was the Mufasa. And I’m just mimicking that.”

One of the other actors from the show, Maven Sonae, said, “It’s really cool being on a set and being dressed up. I like fashion.”

Morgan continued, “I love everything that I’ve done. I’m an older man now, so it’s that much fun. It’s getting even better now that I have the experience. You can’t see how big the mountain is if you’re right up on it. You have to step back and look at it and go, ‘Wow, that mountain is big.’ Now I see how big this mountain is. Now I’m gonna climb it. And I’m gonna climb it just because it’s there.”

Regarding the projects he does today, Morgan stated, “Anything with a heart. Because it has a heart. If it doesn’t have a heart, I don’t wanna do it.”

Also in the interview, Morgan spoke about his 2014 car accident and how it’s changed his perspective. According to him, “There are people that have been through a lot worse, a lot more. Don’t cry for me. There’s people out there doing a lot worse. My grandmother told me that when I was in the hospital. [I] just came out the coma. She said, ‘Just when you thought you was doing bad, there’s people out there doing worse.’ So I feel fortunate.”