Love Island USA’s Dylan Wrona and Kenzie Annis Make Their Relationship Official After Romantic New York City Surprise

Dylan Wrona and Kenzie Annis have officially put a label on their romance.

The “Love Island USA” season 8 stars announced they are now boyfriend and girlfriend after Wrona surprised Annis during a recent trip to New York City. The couple shared the milestone with fans on Instagram, where Wrona posted photos from the top of the Empire State Building alongside a heartfelt message about their relationship. People reported the news, while the couple confirmed it themselves through their social media posts.

“Getting to know you in the villa was unforgettable, but falling for you in the real world was all too easy,” Wrona wrote. He added that he “had to make you my girlfriend” and said there was no better place to ask than overlooking New York City.

The photos showed the pair embracing, smiling together and sharing a kiss as they celebrated the special moment high above Manhattan.

Their Connection Continued After Leaving the Villa

Wrona and Annis first met during the Casa Amor twist on “Love Island USA”, where they quickly formed a connection. Annis ultimately chose to recouple with Wrona, and although the pair did not reach the season finale, many viewers continued following their relationship after filming ended.

Their latest announcement confirms what many fans had already suspected. Earlier this month, Wrona told Swoon that while they had not officially defined their relationship, they were “fully exclusive.” He also revealed plans to visit Annis’ family in Georgia and hinted that making their relationship official was right around the corner.

That prediction quickly became reality.

Annis shared her excitement after the proposal on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Ahhh, I’m in deep y’all,” giving fans another glimpse into the couple’s excitement as they entered a new chapter together.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 829 — Pictured: (l-r) Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis, Dylan Wrona — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Fellow Islanders Celebrate the Couple

The relationship announcement quickly drew supportive messages from several of their fellow “Love Island USA” cast members.

Gal Tshnieder, Jaiden Bacciocco and Corey Sawyer Jr. were among those celebrating the news, with Bacciocco commenting, “My fav couple ever I love you guys so much,” alongside heart emojis.

The official relationship also fulfills something Annis had openly hoped for just days earlier. During a July 15 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she spoke about wanting to build a future with Wrona despite the challenges of long distance. She shared that she hoped to eventually relocate west for her career and imagined spending time together in Hawaii before becoming “boyfriend-girlfriend.”

Now, that goal has officially become a reality.

Although the couple currently lives on opposite coasts, both have expressed excitement about making the relationship work as they continue spending time together outside the villa. Fans will likely get another update when the “Love Island USA” season 8 reunion streams August 31 on Peacock, where viewers can catch up with the cast following one of the show’s most talked-about seasons.

As their relationship continues to grow beyond the villa, many fans will be watching to see what comes next for one of season 8’s most talked-about couples.