Sarah Drew Shares Sweet Reunion Moment with ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Co-Star at SDCC

Hallmark star Sarah Drew may be having a blast at the 2026 San Diego Comic Con, but she still has her friends and co-stars’ backs. On July 25, she posted a carousel of images and video from Room AA03, where her “Mistletoe Murders” co-star, Peter Mooney, was busy promoting his first comic book.

A Surprise Visit, a Big Hug, and Smiles All Around at the Signing Table

Drew is seen smiling alongside Mooney, who wears a simple white T-shirt, jeans, and an SDCC lanyard. The “Blue Ridge” star looks gorgeous as always, wearing a jean dress with a corset-type top and flared skirt. Paired with her outfit is a pair of orange heels. In an accompanying video, Drew is seen strolling past the long line waiting for a signed copy of “Black Star.” As soon as Mooney sees her, he lights up, quickly coming around the table to give her a big hug. Despite the lack of audio, the warmth between the two friends is apparent.

Mooney co-wrote “Black Star” with “Smallville” star Kristin Kreuk and writer Eric Putzer. Joe Bocardo and Valentina Bianconi added the art and color. The three came up with the idea for the five-issue story while filming the 2018 series “Burden of Truth.”

Inside ‘Black Star’: Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney’s Magical Winnipeg Saga

“The comic is essentially the story behind the story of a group of magically inclined people who have been guarding the city of Winnipeg for years,” Kreuk explained in a previous Instagram post. “It takes place primarily in the 1800s, in the midst of skirmishes between the two major fur trading companies at the time (The Hudson’s Bay and Northwest Companies). But also follows a contemporary timeline of a girl being chased by the cops under suspicion of a heinous crime.”

“It is a story of power and corruption and magic and family,” she added. “And the ways in which our ideologies become muddied and our humanity diluted. Even when we have the best of intentions.”

In a statement to Geek Native, Mooney explained why they decided to write a comic book in the first place. “Working in comics has allowed us to tell a story that is both more intimate and more expansive than anything we could do on screen,” he wrote. “It’s a chance to lean into the atmospheric horror that defines the northern experience.”

Long Lines and Big Buzz Signal Strong Fan Interest Ahead of Release

Along with signing copies of “Black Star,” SDCC also held a panel titled “Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk: Black Star,” which gave Kreuk, Mooney, and Putzer to detail their process in creating the comic book. The popularity of the three has generated a lot of interest in “Black Star.” At a recent signing at Golden Apple Comics, a customer posted a video showing the line stretching down several blocks.

Considering all three are embedded in TV and films, it’s not surprising that they released a “trailer” to showcase the world they created. “Black Star” will be released on July 29.