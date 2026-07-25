Ryan Paevey Issues Honest Message to Fans & Gives ‘Clue’ About What’s Next for Him

Great American Family star Ryan Paevey has some words for fans as he gets brutally honest about his jewelry-making business, Fortunate Wanderer. The soap hunk has been busy doing what he loves with his jewelry line, but he has admitted there’s one major problem, and he’s not here for it.

Ryan Paevey Gets Real With Fans

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Paevey wrote a very lengthy note to give fans an update and issue a brutally honest message.

“1.) I have 4 meet and greets remaining in 2026, and I’ll be promoting them all soon in order of appearance. I will be bringing jewelry to most of them, although not a ton, as I’ve just released a collection and make everything by hand. 2.) The jewelry i make is only available on www.fortunatewanderer.com. I do not ask for gift cards, and I do not take on custom work. Beware of scammers,” he expressed.

The “General Hospital” alum has more than once spoken with fans about scammers and impostors. It is, unfortunately, something that has gotten worse not just for him but for other famous faces, and Paevey always wants to make sure his fans are in the know.

Paevey then added a message and warning to fans who become customers, while making it clear that he appreciates every single order as he grows his jewelry business.

3.) While i appreciate every single order that comes through, the transition from fan to customer has turned some people into monsters. Quite often, in recent days, which is sad. If you are rude to me or my staff, your order will be canceled, your customer profile deleted and blocked, and you will be blocked from my socials. Be nice, or be gone…this is not up for debate. Rant over…haha. Hope all is well with everyone,” the Hallmark alum ended his warning.

The actor’s first meet and greet, Christmas in a Small Town, is happening this weekend. Paevey will also be at the “General Hospital” fan club event on August 1-2 and Christmas Con in December in Edison, New Jersey. He also has a couple of private meet and greets in September at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Stamford, Connecticut, Staten Island, New York, and Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Ryan Paevey Teases What’s Next After ‘General Hospital’ Exit

In July, Paevey wrapped his epic return to “General Hospital” nearly one year after he came back following a seven-year hiatus. Paevey used Instagram Stories again to reveal he’s got a new acting project that begins in September.

“Can’t tell you anything else yet except there’s one clue hiding in this photo,” he wrote on the slide.

The clue seemed to be a Christmas tree, which was visible in the distance in the photo’s background. If Paevey is really filming a holiday movie in September, it will mark his second for the upcoming Christmas season.

It was previously announced that Paevey has joined the Great American Family movie “Christmas at Moose Lake”. The movie also stars Britt Robertson, Kevin Dillon, and Natasha Henstridge, and filming wrapped in April.

“Christmas at Moose Lake” marks Paevey’s return to Christmas movies, something he became known for during his time with Hallmark. Paevey’s last Christmas film was Hallmark’s “Under the Christmas Sky” with Jessica Parker Kennedy.

The movie was also the last thing Paevey did before he took a break from acting for a couple of years. “General Hospital” was his acting return in 2025, and he has been booked and busy since.