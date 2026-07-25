Heidi Klum Is Obsessed With Will Ferrell’s Son Magnus—and Fans Are Too

Will Ferrell’s oldest son, Magnus Ferrell, is having a breakout moment online, and one of his newest fans is supermodel Heidi Klum.

The former “AGT” judge took to Instagram on Friday, July 24, to celebrate the 22-year-old musician after discovering his music.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Alongside a collection of throwback photos from her memorable Sports Illustrated shoot with Will Ferrell, she gave Magnus a public shoutout.

“Will …I just discovered your talented son @magnus_ferrell and this made me remember this crazy fun day shooting with you for @sportsillustrated,” she wrote.

The post quickly caught Magnus’ attention.

“HAHAHA THIS IS UNREAL,” he replied in the comments before adding a string of crying emojis.

Fans also loved seeing the unexpected crossover between Klum, Will Ferrell and the rising musician.

“Hahahaha OMG,” one person wrote.

“I’m telling my grandkids this is Tommy Lee and Pam Anderson 😂,” another joked.

“This makes me so happy lol. Crush it bud!” another fan commented.

Others praised the throwback photos, with one writing, “I’m seeing album cover.”

Another added, “Hahahahahahhahahaha yes. Okay…whose idea was this, and why is it still one of the funniest celebrity shoots ever? Absolute gold.”

While Magnus has been making music for several years, his song “Asleep Talking” has recently exploded on social media, introducing him to thousands of new listeners.

Originally released on April 24, the bedroom-pop track has gained significant momentum this summer thanks to TikTok and word of mouth.

Ferrell Gushed About His Son

The song centers on someone occupying so much of a person’s thoughts that they even talk about them while asleep, pairing heartfelt lyrics with understated piano and guitar instrumentation.

As the song continued finding new audiences, Magnus celebrated the unexpected success with a TikTok video on July 3.

“I AM SO HAPPY!” he wrote, calling the amount of support for “Asleep Talking” “absolutely mind boggling.”

The viral attention has even earned Magnus a reputation among fans as one of social media’s newest musical heartthrobs, with many discovering his music for the first time over the past few weeks.

His growing success comes as his father has been proudly discussing life with his three sons.

Earlier this month, Will Ferrell and sons Magnus and Mattias spoke about their family’s competitive streak during interviews promoting Will’s new Netflix comedy series, “The Hawk.”

Mattias joked that he surpassed his dad on the basketball court at a young age.

“By the time I was 8 years old, I could destroy him in a one-[on]-one,” he joked.

Magnus backed up his younger brother’s story, adding, “Took him to the post, bro.”

Will wasn’t convinced.

“8 years—that’s such a lie,” he responded in a separate interview. “There’s no way.”

Still, the comedy star admitted he eventually stopped playing with his sons once they became teenagers.

“When they got into high school,” he explained, “there were too many bony elbows and they would muscle me out of the way. And it hurt too much to play against them so I just kind of quit. I would say they never really beat me—I quit.”

Now, while Will continues making audiences laugh on screen, Magnus is carving out a path of his own in the music world—and judging by the growing fan base and Heidi Klum’s enthusiastic endorsement, plenty of people are eager to hear what he releases next.