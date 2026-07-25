Megan Thee Stallion Wants Bigger ‘Love Island USA’ Role After Season 8: ‘I Feel Like I Will Have Good Insight’

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t ready to say goodbye to “Love Island USA.”

After making memorable appearances during the past two seasons of Peacock’s hit dating series, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed she’d love to become a permanent part of the franchise. In an exclusive interview with People, Megan shared that she’d happily return to Fiji. This time, she wants a larger role on “Love Island: Aftersun.” The companion series breaks down the week’s biggest moments with Islanders after they leave the villa.

“I feel like I’d be tapped in and have an understanding of what’s happening,” Megan told People. “I feel like I will have good insight. I would have good questions, like, ‘Tell me what was really said that we didn’t see.'”

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Knows the Show Inside and Out

Megan’s enthusiasm for “Love Island USA” isn’t new. The rapper has become one of the franchise’s most recognizable celebrity guests after appearing in both seasons 7 and 8.

She first surprised Islanders by hosting the “Build-a-Bombshell” challenge. Later, she returned this summer to judge the “Hot Girl Bakery” challenge. That event ended with the dramatic return of two Casa Amor bombshells. Fans praised Megan’s appearance for bringing energy to the villa. Moreover, she offered honest reactions during some of the season’s more emotional moments.

“There were some things going on that wasn’t to my liking,” she told People. “But I feel like everything happened how it was supposed to.”

With Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa stepping into “Aftersun” hosting duties this season, Megan believes she could naturally fit into the post-show discussions. This is because she’s followed the series closely. She also understands both the contestants and the audience’s perspective.

Her suggested role would also reunite her with host Ariana Madix, who has led “Love Island USA” since 2024.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 823 — Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Megan Shares Her Thoughts on the Season 8 Winners

Megan also reflected on the season 8 finale. She said she wasn’t surprised when Bryce Alakai and Trinity Tatum were crowned the winners and took home the $100,000 prize.

“I feel like we all pretty much knew that Bryce and Trinity were going to win,” she said. “They’re who I wanted to win from the beginning. I feel like America voted really well and got our people to the top spot.”

Bryce and Trinity beat fellow finalists Carl Schmidt and Aniya Harvey. They also outranked Sincere Rhea and Melanie Moreno, and Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse.

Although Megan supported the winning couple from the start, she admitted there was one alternate ending she also would have enjoyed.

“If all the girls could have left together, I would’ve been happy about that too,” she said, referencing the friendships formed among the women throughout the season.

Whether or not Peacock expands her role, Megan has made it clear she’s ready to return whenever the opportunity comes. Between two successful villa appearances and her obvious passion for the series, many fans may agree that she’s already proven herself as one of “Love Island USA’s” most entertaining celebrity guests.