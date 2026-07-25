Jessica Biel Looks Gorgeous at 2026 Comic-Con International as She Promotes Her First Film In Almost 10 Years

Jessica Biel made a rare public appearance when she attended the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the Hilton Bayfront on Saturday, July 25. And she arrived in style, opting for a cute double denim outfit!

Jessica Biel Wows at the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego

Getty Jessica Biel attends the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego

Biel, who is married to musician Justin Timberlake, posed for photos wearing denim pants and a vest with a cutout back. She completed the look with nude pointy-toe shoes and styled her hair into waves.

She looked gorgeous and happy as she smiled widely for the cameras. But what brought Biel to 2026 Comic Con International? She was there to promote her latest film, Apple TV’s “Matchbox the Movie,” which also stars John Cena, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, and Danai Gurira.

Getty

Biel has had an incredible career and has been active on the small screen with multiple TV series; however, she has not starred in a full-length film since 2017, when she appeared in “Shock and Awe,” People reports.

Getty John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh attend the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego

Cena was also at 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego and was joined by his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. He looked handsome in a blue checked suit and brown shoes, while Shariatzadeh shone as she matched his outfit with a blue velvet minidress.

Jessica Biel & John Cena’s New Film Releases First Trailer

“Matchbox the Movie” is described as an “action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world,” People reports.

The trailer for the film was released on July 25, and fans have already expressed excitement about seeing this star-studded cast working together. Apple TV shared the trailer on Instagram. “Save the world. Bring your friends. Inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, John Cena and Jessica Biel star in Matchbox The Movie. Coming October 9 to Apple TV,” the caption reads. Within 20 minutes, the post has received positive reactions.

“Oh so she’s back back,” a comment reads. “WHY DOES HE LOOK EXTRA HANDSOME,” a fan wrote about Cena.

Jessica Biel Praises Justin Timberlake

In addition to being a sought-after talent, Biel is also a wife and a mother. In an interview with InStyle in May 2025, she spoke about her career and her family life. “Spending time with the family unit is a huge priority right now, because I’ve been gone, Justin’s been gone,” she said. “These moments at this time feel kind of priceless.”

In the interview, she gave a glimpse into her relationship with Timberlake, saying, “He’s also my best friend.” As a mom of two sons, Biel was honest about the work that it takes to raise children. “It really takes a village to raise any kid, let alone in a wild business like this where parents are traveling for long times for work,” she said. “Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full time, only one, It doesn’t always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it.”