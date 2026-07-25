Larry the Cable Guy Hospitalized After Medical Emergency: REPORT

Larry the Cable Guy was rushed to the hospital for appendicitis on the night of Thursday, July 23, TMZ reports. The outlet, which published the news on Saturday afternoon, says the radio personality is “on the mend” following the health scare.

Along with being a longtime comedian, former radio personality, and voice actor, Larry has appeared on reality TV hosting the History Channel’s travelogue “Only in America With Larry the Cable Guy.” The show aired from 2011 to 2013.

They say they’ve been told by a rep for Larry, “Larry was hospitalized in Lincoln, Nebraska, late Thursday night, where doctors diagnosed him with appendicitis.”

They say they learned the star is “already home and feeling much better” after being released from the hospital on Saturday after resting for two days.

The report also points out the medical crisis forced the 63-year-old to postpone a taping of “American Mayhem,” his new series which is scheduled for a syndicated launch on CBS in fall 2026. They say the project is a weekly comedy clip show which is drawing comparisons to “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

What Is Larry the Cable Guy Doing Now?

Larry is staying busy with more than just his upcoming CBS show. He sponsored a recent rodeo which he promoted on his Instagram page known as “GIT-R-DONE PRCA XTREME BULLS.”

Held in Burwell, Nebraska during the annual Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, the event featured 40 top bull riders competing across four rounds of elite PRCA Xtreme Bulls riding. Additionally, there were chuckwagon races, a wild horse race, a dinner bell derby, junior steer riding, and FMX freestyle motocross. Larry hosted the rodeo alongside other sponsors including Burwell Livestock Market.

Larry the Cable Guy Still Confident In His Comedy Routines Despite Changing Times

Larry, who has been performing since the 1980s, recently opened up to US Weekly about whether his onstage confidence has been affected by shifting cultural attitudes and more focus on political correctness over the past decades.

He said he still feels confident he can continue to succeed in his niche, explaining, “We live in the United States of America — somebody doesn’t want to like your act then don’t go see that person’s act. It’s as simple as that. I don’t worry about it. I already got a pretty good, built-in following and I got some awesome fans. You know, if I think it’s funny I’m going to do it and we’ll see where it goes.”

He went on, “If you let it bother you, yeah it’s going to be tough. But I think Shane Gillis pretty much proved to everybody that you can get canceled and if you wanna double down on that that’s what people want you to do because they’re sick of it to. Shane Gillis got even more popular after he got fired from ‘Saturday Night Live’ for being ‘too woke’ from stuff he did 10 years ago, you know? And now look at him.”

Larry was referencing the September 2019 incident where Gillis, a new cast member on “SNL,” was let go just four days after his casting was announced due to resurfaced controversial clips from a past podcast appearance.