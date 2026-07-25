Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Update on Her Love Life After a Difficult Year

Kelly Clarkson is enjoying life on her own, and she is not treating being single as a problem that needs fixing. The beloved “The Voice” coach offered a rare glimpse into her love life during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 24. Rather than lamenting her relationship status, Clarkson explained why some couples make solitude look especially appealing.

Why Is Kelly Clarkson Happy Being Single?

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The “American Idol” alum addressed the question many single people know all too well during a candid moment with her Las Vegas audience.

“People are like, ‘Oh, why are you single?’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, there are a lot of people out here making single look real good,’” Clarkson said, as quoted by E! News. “And if you didn’t really understand what I meant by that, it’s like you see relationships and you’re like, ‘I am so glad I’m going home alone.’” Clarkson went on and added, “You know what’s not happening in my house?” she asked. “That [Expletive].”

Getty Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Although Clarkson is comfortable being single, she acknowledged that lasting relationships require continued attention.

“If you are in a relationship, the hardest part is just keeping that fire alive and still dating,” she said, “and like still making it feel magical and not monotonous.”

Her comments offered a practical view of romance. For Clarkson, staying connected requires more than simply sharing a home or settling into a routine. Couples must continue making time for each other long after the early excitement fades.

Kelly Clarkson’s Family After Brandon Blackstock’s Death

The 44-year-old singer’s comments follow an emotional year for her family. Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock in 2013, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. Blackstock, 48, died from cancer on August 7, 2025, after a private illness lasting more than three years, as reported by People.

Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FIJI Water Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

The former couple shared two children, River Rose, 12, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 10.

Clarkson has remained guarded about her family’s grief. However, she has occasionally shared small glimpses of how she and the children have supported one another since Blackstock’s death.

How Kelly Clarkson & Her Kids Navigating a Tough Time as a Family

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During a January Q&A for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson revealed that she had allowed River and Remy to sleep beside her more often.

“My kids, they’re 9 and 11,” she said in the video. “They’re that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles.”She continued, “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit.”

The arrangement also includes the family’s two dogs. “It’s my two dogs, my two kids and me,” Clarkson added. “It’s a lot. It’s been really special, though, because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favorite time of day.”

For now, Clarkson’s home may be crowded, but it is also filled with the closeness she values most.