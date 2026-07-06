When Will ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Final Episode Air?

Kelly Clarkson first became a household name as the original winner of “American Idol,” then built a career that carried her from hitmaker to coach on “The Voice” to one of daytime TV’s most familiar faces.

Now, the Grammy-winning singer is preparing for another major change. Earlier this year, Clarkson announced that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” would end after seven seasons, leaving fans with one big question: When will the final episode air?

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Appears to Have Wrapped Production

Getty The Kelly Clarkson Show – Season 7

Clarkson is getting closer to her final bow on daytime TV, but fans are still waiting for the official finale date.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is expected to end this fall after seven seasons. NBC has not announced when the final episode will air, though the series appears to have already hit a major production milestone.

One of the show’s producers, Bryce McLeay, suggested that filming had wrapped in an Instagram post shared Thursday, June 11.

“It is the final day of physical production on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and damn, I’m struggling to find the right words for what this experience has meant to me,” McLeay wrote alongside behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s run.

The post signaled that Clarkson’s daytime series is entering its final stretch, even as viewers wait for NBC to confirm the exact air date.

Kelly Clarkson Announced the Show’s Ending in February

Clarkson, 44, announced on February 2 this year that she would step away from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after its seventh season.

The Grammy winner shared the decision in an Instagram statement, reflecting on the team, guests and fans who helped build the daytime series from its 2019 debut in Los Angeles to its later move to New York City. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote.

NBCUniversal Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Dan Levy —

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

Why Is “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Ending?

NBCUniversal The Kelly Clarkson Show – Season 7

The “Where Have You Been” singer has said her children were the biggest factor in her decision to step away from the demands of a daily talk show.

The singer shares daughter River and son Remy with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 at age 48.

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” Clarkson wrote in her February statement.

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Clarkson later opened up about the decision during a Friday, February 20, appearance on “Today,” saying the timing made sense as her family entered a new phase.

“Well, I think everybody probably gets the timing. Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now,” she said. “You’ve got kids, we’ve all got kids, and it’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is.”

Kelly Clarkson Says This Is Not Goodbye

NBCUniversal The Kelly Clarkson Show – Season 7

While the move marks the end of her daytime TV run, Clarkson made it clear that she is not stepping away from work altogether. Instead, she is creating more space for her children and the family life she wants to protect.

Clarkson reassured fans that she will still be part of the music and television world after the talk show ends.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time… you never know where I might show up next,” she added, as quoted by Billboard. “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

She later told Carson Daly that she still has other work, but needed to ease the weight of her schedule.

“We were talking at dinner last night. I was like, ‘I know everybody thinks, like, “Oh, she’s, like, quitting,”‘ I’m like, ‘I still have other jobs.’ I still am doing stuff, so it’s like, there’s just too much on the plate. So, I was like, ‘You know what? It’s time to kind of pull back,'” she said.