Taylor and Travis: A Timeline — The Love Story That Led to “I Do”

This weekend, in an extravagant and elusive wedding, Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce. After announcing their engagement in August 2025, the “Opalite” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said “I do” at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

While their highly publicized relationship has dominated headlines for the past few years, there was once a time when Swift and Kelce were complete strangers.

Their love story began in 2023 during Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. While performing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kelce attended the show and watched as she sang for more than three hours, unaware that future albums would include songs inspired by their relationship.

From friendship bracelets and football games to sold-out stadiums, surprise appearances and, ultimately, a lavish wedding, here’s a look back at every major milestone in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

It Was Enchanted to Meet You: The Beginning

July 8, 2023

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce watched the concert from a private suite, met with fans and traded friendship bracelets with Swifties, unknowing he was watching his future wife perform.

July 26, 2023

Just weeks later, Kelce spoke with his brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast about missing the opportunity to meet Swift. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Sept. 24, 2023

Just a couple of months later, Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game, effectively hard-launching their relationship after weeks of speculation. She watched from a VIP suite alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. After the Chiefs’ victory, the pair left the stadium together. Following the game, Kelce reflected on the day during an episode of “New Heights.” “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” he said. “She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans.”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Oct. 14-15, 2023

Swift and Kelce enjoyed a New York City date weekend. The new couple surprised fans with an appearance at “Saturday Night Live,” where Kelce made a cameo in a sketch while Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice. The pair later attended the “SNL” after-party before grabbing dinner the following evening at The Waverly Inn.

Nov. 11, 2023

Kelce attended his second Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Swift famously changed the lyrics to “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Kelce watched the show alongside Swift’s father, Scott Swift. After the concert, Swift ran into Kelce’s arms for a celebratory kiss before waving goodbye to fans.

Tis the Championship Season

Dec. 25, 2023

Swift spent Christmas cheering on Kelce at another Chiefs game, wearing a festive Santa hat embroidered with his No. 87 jersey number. The holiday appearance marked yet another show of support from the singer as she became a regular fixture at Chiefs games, delighting fans with every appearance.

Jan. 28, 2024

After ringing in the new year together, the couple celebrated the Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Swift rushed onto the field following the win, where the pair shared a joyful kiss before Kelce joined his teammates.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Feb. 11, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Swift watched alongside Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and both her and Kelce’s families. Following the victory, the couple embraced amid falling confetti, with Swift saying, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Later that night, they celebrated at the after-party, singing along to Swift’s own hits, including “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

April 19, 2024

The release of The Tortured Poets Department further cemented Swift’s reputation as one of music’s greatest storytellers. While much of the album explored her past relationships with actor Joe Alwyn and singer Matty Healy, fans quickly pointed to “So High School” and “The Alchemy” as songs inspired by Kelce.

June 21-23, 2024

While in London for the Eras Tour, Swift and Kelce met Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended one of the concerts together. Two days later, Kelce made a surprise onstage appearance during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” carrying Swift across the stage while dressed in a tuxedo and top hat. It marked the first time Swift had ever brought a romantic partner onstage during a performance.

Sept. 5, 2024

The couple spent the weekend together in New York, enjoying dinner at Lucali, attending a wedding and taking in the U.S. Open, where fans spotted them dancing, laughing and sipping Honey Deuce cocktails.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

December 2024

After 21 months, the Eras Tour officially came to an end, grossing more than $2 billion and breaking records around the world. Unable to attend Swift’s final show, Kelce surprised her with an elaborate Eras Tour-themed celebration.

It’s a Love Story Baby Just Say “YES”

Feb. 9, 2025

Swift attended Super Bowl LIX to support Kelce and the Chiefs as they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Although Kansas City did not win the game, it marked the second consecutive year Swift attended the Super Bowl in support of Kelce, who continued to dodge questions about a possible proposal.

August 2025

Swift made her first appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, where she announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, alongside Travis and Jason Kelce.

Less than two weeks later, Kelce proposed to Swift in a flower-filled backyard surrounded by romantic floral displays. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Oct. 3, 2025

The Life of a Showgirl arrived, showcasing a brighter, more romantic side of Swift’s songwriting. Songs including “Wi$h Li$t” explored dreams of building a family and finding happiness beyond fame, while “Wood” served as an unmistakable love letter to Kelce.

Dec. 13, 2025

To celebrate her 36th birthday, Swift released a multi-episode documentary chronicling the Eras Tour on Disney+. The series also offered fans an intimate look into her relationship with Kelce.

March 26, 2026

The soon-to-be-married couple attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards together at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking their first official red carpet and televised appearance as a couple. Swift took home seven awards during the ceremony.

May 23, 2026

As wedding rumors continued to swirl, Swift and Kelce sat courtside for an NBA postseason game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. While Kelce proudly wore his team’s gear, Swift remained neutral. Weeks later, she was spotted at Madison Square Garden wearing a Knicks-themed shirt while cheering on New York.

July 3, 2026

Nearly a year after announcing their engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married at Madison Square Garden in New York City after months of speculation.

The star-studded ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, with both Swift and Kelce wearing Dior. Jason Kelce served as his brother’s best man, while Austin Swift stood beside his sister as her man of honor.

Guests included Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone, Ice Spice, Hugh Grant and dozens of other A-list celebrities.

As thousands of fans gathered outside the venue hoping to catch a glimpse of the celebration, Madison Square Garden displayed one simple message across its screen: JUST T&T MARRIED. After years of dating and a whirlwind romance Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!

Giant screens showing the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” (T&T for Taylor and Travis) are seen outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. US pop queen Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, whose lavish wedding has drawn hundreds of celebrities to New York, have officially married, a representative for the singer said July 3. “Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’s Best Man,” Swift’s longstanding publicist Tree Paine said in a statement. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)