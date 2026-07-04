Here’s Why Adam Sandler Officiated the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

It’s official: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife. Confirming weeks of rumors, the couple tied the knot in front of a thousand guests in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

A Non-Traditional Wedding Ceremony

As news of the nuptials continues to emerge, one key fact that’s become clear is that Kelce and Swift took a somewhat non-traditional route when it came to the wedding party.

“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man,” read a statement sent to People by a rep for the newlyweds, which then added a surprising detail.

“The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler,” the statement continued.

Travis Kelce Has Become Good Friends with Adam Sandler

While some may have found it surprising that the couple chose the star of such raunchy comedies as “Happy Gilmore” and “Billy Madison” instead of a member of the clergy, the selection of Sandler as officiant actually makes sense.

As it happend, Sandler and Kelce have become good friends. The two first bonded when Sandler cast the Kansas City Chiefs star in a small role as a waiter in his 2025 Netflix comedy, “Happy Gilmore 2.”

“Man this life is crazy!!” Kelce wrote in a post he shared via Instagram, accompanying a photo of himself and Sandler on the “Happy Gilmore 2” set. “Still so surreal!”

Sandler Sang a Special Song for the Newlyweds

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Not only did Sandler officiate the ceremony, he also wrote an original song that he performed for the couple.

Sandler has become well known for his hilarious songs, including a hilarious ode to “Saturday Night Live” that he performed during the show’s 50th anniversary special.

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According to TMZ, Sandler’s song was “humorous yet touching and was all about their love.”

Sandler Has Publicly Praised Kelce

Since then, the relationship between Sandler and Kelce has become one of mutual admiration. “Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“He’s like the guys I grew up with,” he added. “When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Adam Sandler Also Has a History with Taylor Swift

During that interview, Sandler also shared his praise of Swift. “Taylor is incredible. Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been.”

Sandler continued by recalling the various times that he and his daughters — total Swifties, of course — have met Swift in the past. One of those occasions occurred when Sandler accompanied his daughters to the 2023 premiere of Swift’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

“My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm,” he added.

Adam Sandler Admitted He’s Starstruck by Taylor Swift

Sandler has been famous for decades, ever since his stint on “SNL” catapulted him to movie stardom as one of the most successful big-screen comedians in Hollywood history.

Hoever, he’s admitted that, despite his own considerable fame, he tends to get nervous around Swift.

During an appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend: podcast, Sandler confirmed that he “can get a little jumpy” when he’s in her presence.

“Just ’cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids,” he explained. “So I’m a little like, ‘Taylor, Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can.”