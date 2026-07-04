Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Officially Married in Beautiful Wedding at Madison Square Garden

Congratulations are in order!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife after marrying on Friday, July 3, in a historic wedding held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taylor and Travis collaborated closely with Christian Dior Haute Couture to bring their wedding looks to life, PEOPLE reported, according to a press release from Taylor’s rep. Taylor’s wedding dress was designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s, and Haute Couture Collections.

“The bride and groom’s shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and the bride wore Cartier jewelry,” the press statement added.

Taylor’s rep confirmed there were no bridesmaids or groomsmen. However, Taylor’s younger brother, Austin Swift, stepped in as Man of Honor, while Travis’s older brother, Jason Kelce, served as his Best Man.

According to the press release shared by PEOPLE, comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding as the bride and groom said “I do.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Star-Studded Wedding Guest List

The newlyweds, who began dating in 2023, invited over 1,000 of their closest confidants, including longtime music collaborator Jack Antonoff, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Taylor’s publicist Tree Paine, bestie Selena Gomez, and childhood friend Abigail Anderson.

More A-list wedding invitees included Ethan Hawke, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Sudeikis, and more.

A Reception to Remember

Following Taylor and Travis’ ceremony, reports from the Hollywood Reporter indicate celebrations into the early morning hours, with expected performances from Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, country artist Tim McGraw, and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran

During an appearance on the U.K.’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show in Oct. 2025, Taylor joked about the likelihood of Sheeran singing at her wedding reception: “Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think!”

What’s Next for the Newlyweds?

Honeymoon details for the newlyweds have been hush—and, if Taylor’s song lyrics, “Baby, I know places we won’t be found,” from her hit track “I Know Places,” reign true, it is highly likely the couple will keep their post-wedding plans private.

Taylor and Travis will only have a few weeks to themselves before the 3X Super Bowl champion kicks off his 14th season in the NFL by heading off to training camp at Missouri Western State University, the official Kansas City Chiefs website reported.

With Taylor having concluded her Eras Tour in Dec. 2024, a tour dedicated to iconic songs about her pre-wife relationship history, fans are hopeful for new music inspired by her life with Travis. Her recent song release on June 5 of “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack indicates a return to country music, however, Taylor hasn’t confirmed plans of going back to her musical roots.

Either way, one thing is certain in the kismet love story of Tayvis: karma is real, and in Taylor’s case, it’s the guy on the Chiefs. Cheers to the newlyweds!