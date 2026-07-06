Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Twin in Black Gowns at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber turned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding into a mother-daughter runway moment. The pair joined the star-studded guest list for the couple’s celebration on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where fashion became a story in its own right.

With the event kept under tight wraps, only select glimpses have surfaced online, and Crawford and Gerber’s coordinated black gowns quickly ranked among the most elegant looks of the night.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Coordinate in Black Gowns at Swift-Kelce Wedding

Crawford, 60, wore a sleek one-shoulder black gown to the star-studded ceremony. She had her hair down in soft waves and a brown smoky eye by makeup artist Jamal Scott. Gerber, 24, also went with black, choosing a gown with a sweetheart neckline.

She wore a center-parted blowout with loose waves, and Scott did her makeup as well, with manicured brows and glossy lips. Hairstylist Joe Handwerker later shared a closer look at Gerber’s wedding-night beauty on Instagram, writing, “@kaiagerber for t&t 🪽.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Wedding With 1,000 Guests at MSG

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, both 36, celebrated their big day in front of roughly 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden.

After days of tight secrecy around the ceremony, a few details began to emerge through attendees and official statements, painting a picture of a wedding built around family, friendship and the couple’s inner circle.

Rather than follow a traditional wedding party format, Swift and Kelce chose to have their siblings stand beside them at the altar. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, played the key roles during the ceremony.

“Her brother, Austin Swift, served as Taylor’s ‘Man of Honor’ and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man,” a statement from Taylor’s rep noted, as per the release obtained by People. “The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wore Custom Dior Wedding Looks

Getty Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Swift and Kelce’s wedding looks were personal to the moment, too.

As per the official press release, the couple worked closely with Jonathan Anderson on their custom ceremony outfits, bringing a couture touch to one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings of the year.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the bride and groom,” the statement read.

“This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. [Both of] their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

Donna Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding ‘Magical’

Getty Giant screens showing the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” (T&T for Taylor and Travis) are seen outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026.

Madison Square Garden found its own way to salute the newlyweds after the ceremony, lighting up its digital billboards with the message, “JusT&T Married.”

Donna Kelce offered only a small glimpse into the celebration when she spoke with Macy’s social media team during the 50th Macy’s 4th of July fireworks display on Saturday, July 4.

The “Traitors” star kept the details close, but her reaction said plenty.

“I really can’t say a heck of a lot,” Donna said, as per Today. “It was magical, man, magical.”

From Crawford and Gerber’s matching black gowns to Swift and Kelce’s couture Dior ceremony looks, the wedding has quickly become more than a romantic milestone. It is now one of the most closely watched celebrity fashion moments of the year.