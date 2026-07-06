Ben Higgins and Wife Jessica Expecting Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation is expanding! Former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins and his wife, Jessica, announced Sunday on social media that they are expecting child No. 2.

“The world is blessed because (Jessica Clarke) is becoming a mother of two girls, and Winona is so excited about becoming a big sister!” Higgins wrote on Instagram. “Waylon still carries the pressure of carrying on the Higgins name, and I personally am overwhelmed to be experiencing it all! Higgins girl number 2 coming towards the end of the year. In the words of Jessica’s grandma ‘when you do certain things, certain things happen.'”

The first photo on the carousel itself is pretty comical. Baby Winona is holding a baby doll upside down by the legs with a bit of a mischievous look. Waylon, the family’s dog, rounds out the post with a smile.

Congratulations poured in as the couple made the announcement. One even complimented the words of his grandma. “The Almost Famous Podcast,” hosted by Higgins and “Bachelor” Alum Ashley Iaconetti commented: “YAAAAAAAY!!!!!!!!!!”

That’s a direct quote.

Higgins, Party of Four (Plus Waylon)

The couple welcomed their first child, Winona, in February 2025.

“Winona (Winnie for short if she’s ok with it) Elane Higgins was born at 2:53 am on 2/12,” Higgins wrote in a post announcing the news.

“First, I did not realize I could be more in love and more impressed with (Jessica Clarke), but after the last 48 hours my heart has exploded for her and our new baby girl,” Higgins wrote. “Winona (Winnie for short if she’s OK with it) Elane Higgins was born at 2:53 am on 2/12. Words still are hard for me, I won’t accurately articulate what just happened.”

Ben and Jessica’s Relationship Timeline

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke attend KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Higgins was one of the finalists on season 11 of “The Bachelorette,” and in season 20 of “The Bachelor,” he was the one handing out the roses himself. He didn’t meet Clarke on the show; they met the old-fashioned way. He slid into her DMs.

They met in 2018 and kept the relationship close to the chest for a while after much speculation of who this mystery girl was. They were doing the long-distance thing for a while, but despite the challenge, Higgins proposed in March 2020.

During the Coronavirus pandemic that year, his season of “The Bachelor” re-aired as part of the best seasons ever program. She said she would not be watching it.

The two moved to Denver, Colo. that December and were married in November 2021. Many “Bachelor” faces appeared including Iaconetti, her husband Jared Haibon and Becca Kufrin.

We can’t leave Waylon out. The couple adopted their new puppy in January 2022.

Clarke posted on her Instagram that the couple should be parents of two officially around the holidays.